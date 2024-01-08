Liverpool are plotting a move for young Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville at the end of the season, and the asking price may be likely in the range of around £30 million, Anfield Watch reports.

The 22-year-old right-footed Dutch winger has absolutely wiped the floor with the Championship this season. He has racked up twelve goals and six assists in 23 appearances for Leeds United, with a ridiculously lethal shot conversion rate of 28 percent. In comparison, Erling Haaland sits at 29 percent and Mohamed Salah at 27 percent, which just goes to show the lethality of his finishing.

Although Summerville is best suited on the left wing, he can be deployed anywhere in the forward line. This is the kind of versatility that has ignited Liverpool's interest in the player.

Summerville has also sparked interest from other top Premier League clubs like Aston Villa, Newcastle and Brighton. However, the prospect of developing his career under a great manager like Jurgen Klopp might be a determining factor in the player's decision.

A move for Summerville this window is unlikely for the Reds; however, they may be setting up for a move in the summer. It is also reported that this prospective move for Summerville is not in any way related to Mohamed Salah's transfer rumours. Salah has also been exceedingly in demand among Saudi Pro League clubs, but is expected to sign a new contract soon, extending his stay at the club.

If Leeds fail to achieve promotion to the Premier League, they will most likely have to part ways with their star winger Summerville. However, if Summerville can finish the season firing on all cylinders and play a crucial role in getting Leeds promoted, Liverpool might have to part with more cash than the originally anticipated £30 million. All in all, he would be a fantastic long-term addition to Klopp's ever-impressive squad if he does make the move to Anfield.

Liverpool's December Goal of the Month: Alexis Mac Allister's 27-yarder vs Fulham

Alexis Mac Allister's absurd long-range effort against Fulham has won him the December Goal of the Month award at Liverpool. It was the Argentine midfielder's first goal for the club since joining from Brighton in July 2023.

Luis Diaz started the move with some silky dribbling but a heavy touch ended up with the ball cleared away by Fulham. However, they only cleared it as far as Mac Allister, who lashed the ball on the half-volley right into the top corner.

Mac Allister started off the season as an established member of Liverpool's XI in the Premier League, but a knee injury sidelined him for the last four games in December. He has still made 15 appearances this season in the EPL, and alongside fellow summer signings Dominik Szobozlai and Wataru Endo, has really rejuvenated the Liverpool midfield.