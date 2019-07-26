Liverpool Pre-Season Tour: Reds leave the USA without a win

Liverpool play Sporting Lisbo and end up with a draw

After the draw to Sporting Lisbon on Thursday, the Liverpool team flew back to Merseyside. So, with the tour over, did the Reds conquer America?

Well, not exactly. With three games in the States, Liverpool failed to record a win in games that, for European Champions, seemed very winnable. This is against the likes of Sevilla who finished as low 6th in La Liga last season. Despite coming up against a team that failed to finish in the top four in La Liga last season, Liverpool left Fenway Park as losers after a late winner from Pozo.

Moreover, the Merseysiders also picked up another loss, this time in Notre Dame, against Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund. Even though the scoreline at the end was a close 3-2, the game, in general, was not close at all with a fairly strong Dortmund side dominating the Liverpool youngsters for the most part of the game. To add to this, although Liverpool was not at their full strength, it was perhaps worrying to see players such as Ryan Kent fail to perform.

The most disappointing game for Liverpool in the USA was the game in New York against Sporting Lisbon. The 2-2 draw was full of worrying moments for the Reds on both ends of the pitch. The first mistake came within the first 10 minutes as Bruno Fernandez's long-range strike went through Simon Mignolet in goal, giving Lisbon the lead - an embarrassing moment for the Belgian shot-stopper.

Liverpool, however, responded quickly and managed to turn the game around before half-time with goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and Divock Origi, something Barcelona fans are all too familiar with. So entering into the second half, the Reds were looking comfortable with a 2-1 lead and a dominant performance. Despite this, the Liverpool defence failed to contain Bruno Fernandez once again as he assisted Wendel in the 53rd minute to make it 2-2. The game ended that way and Liverpool ended their USA tour winless.

To conclude, although the American dream didn't quite happen for Liverpool, they can still have plenty of hope that when the likes of Sadio Mane, Mohammed Salah, and Roberto Firmino return, they'll once again dominate and outplay teams week in week out and perhaps enjoy another historic season.