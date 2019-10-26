Liverpool predicted line-up v Tottenham, injury news, suspension list and more | Premier League 2019-20

Liverpool will be looking to maintain their lead at the top of the table when they take on Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield tomorrow.

The Merseysiders' winning streak came to an end last weekend as they were held to a 1-1 draw by bitter rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford. The draw ended Liverpool's 17-game win streak and also allowed Manchester City to narrow the gap at the top to just six points at the time.

Jurgen Klopp's men bounced back from their disappointing result against United by thrashing KRC Genk away in their UEFA Champions League fixture earlier this week and will be looking to carry that momentum into this clash against Spurs.

The Reds will know that any more slips could allow Manchester City back in the reckoning ahead of their encounter on the 10th of November.

Team News

Mohamed Salah will be back in the Liverpool lineup after missing their match against arch-rivals Manchester United. Trent Alexander-Arnold will also return to the lineup after recovering from an illness that kept him out of the away win against Genk.

Joel Matip remains a concern, with the Cameroon international still carrying a knee problem. The defender will have a late fitness test to confirm his availability for the game but could start if fit, considering the Reds' lack of depth in the position.

Xherdan Shaqiri and Nathaniel Clyne are long-term absentees.

Injury list: Xherdan Shaqiri (calf), Nathaniel Clyne (knee)

Suspensions: none

Predicted Lineup

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Liverpool Predicted Lineup against Tottenham Hotspur