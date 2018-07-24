Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Liverpool: Premier League title contenders or pretenders?

jamescisco2018
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
892   //    24 Jul 2018, 01:41 IST

Liverpool players posing for pictures before their Champions League game against Porto in the 2017-18 season

Last season's UEFA Champions League finalists, Liverpool are considered one of the strongest and formidable teams in England right now for a number of reasons. They boast of attacking talents such as Firmimo, Mane and the English Premier League player of the 2017/2018 season Mohamed Salah. Their impressive style of play was seen for the most part of last season under Jurgen Klopp.

Most noteworthy of such performances last season was their convincing wins over runaway champions, Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League. You get the feeling that if not for the injury to talisman Mohammed Salah in the final against Real Madrid, Liverpool could have been European Champions, adding to their already rich history of European success.

Their performance especially in Europe last season has breathed new life into the Anfield faithful. They have made very good signings to strengthen their already talented squad. The likes of Naby Keita from RB Leipzig, Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke City, Fabinho from Monaco and recently broke the world transfer record for a goalkeeper by signing Brazilian Allison for around £66.8 million. Undoubtedly, the Kops are a much stronger team with these signings.

However, in the previous seasons, Liverpool have begun their season on a promising note but floundered with the passage of time. They have not won the league since 1990. This means that they are yet to win the now called Premier League title since its inception in 1992. It is one of the most coveted trophies that Liverpool would be desperate to add to their trophy cabinet.

Adding to this is the fact that they have not won a trophy in six years and counting. For a club of the stature of Liverpool, the wait for a trophy for years is becoming unacceptable.

Another big question will be can Liverpool win a major trophy under Klopp? Jurgen Klopp is a great manager but has lost in three major finals - the final of the Capital One Cup to Manchester City in 2016 and the Europa League Final to Sevilla coached by the present coach of Arsenal Unai Emery and of course, the recent painful defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League, let alone the number of cup final defeats while he was in Germany. Let's keep the faith and hope the 'Reds' never walk alone.

jamescisco2018
CONTRIBUTOR
