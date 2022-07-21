Liverpool prepare to start negotiations to sign 'priority' target: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly identified Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes as a priority addition to their ranks in the ongoing transfer window.

Nunes, who has four years left on his deal at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, has been a mainstay of Sporting CP's midfield for the last two seasons.

A tireless box-to-box operator, he has helped the club lift four trophies, including the Primeira Liga in the 2020-21 season.

According to Correio da Manha (via Sport Witness), Liverpool are preparing to start negotiations with Sporting CP for Nunes. The report further stated that the Lions are open to offers in the region of €45 million plus €5 million in bonuses for the player.

Sam McGuire @SamMcGuire90 Matheus Nunes played RCM during Sporting's title winning season and then spent the 2021/22 campaign as a LCM. Matheus Nunes played RCM during Sporting's title winning season and then spent the 2021/22 campaign as a LCM. https://t.co/pyut2yK5cX

Apart from Liverpool, Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also interested in acquiring the services of the midfielder. As per the report, the involvement of three Premier League clubs at the same time is expected to make it into an intriguing transfer saga.

While the Reds' interest in Nunes remains in the initial stages, Wolves and Manchester City have been linked with Nunes for a while.

The Bruno Lage-coached Wolves have identified him as a potential replacement for midfielder Ruben Neves, who could leave this summer.

Last season, Nunes featured in a whopping 50 matches across all competitions for the Portuguese outfit, registering four goals and five assists. The 23-year-old has also earned eight international caps for Portugal since his debut against Qatar in a friendly last year.

Liverpool set to move for Jude Bellingham next year, claims Fabrizio Romano

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool will be involved in a "crazy race" to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham in the summer of 2023.

“I don’t think something will happen in midfield, but you never know. If somebody comes to you and says ‘I want to go’… but nobody came to me yet”. Jurgen Klopp on Jude Bellingham: “He’s not on the market - so, that’s the only problem with that player!”.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #LFC “I don’t think something will happen in midfield, but you never know. If somebody comes to you and says ‘I want to go’… but nobody came to me yet”. Jurgen Klopp on Jude Bellingham: “He’s not on the market - so, that’s the only problem with that player!”. 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #LFC“I don’t think something will happen in midfield, but you never know. If somebody comes to you and says ‘I want to go’… but nobody came to me yet”. https://t.co/a0376RhdyF

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:

"As of now, Borussia Dortmund consider Jude Bellingham untouchable this summer. Of course, Borussia Dortmund lost Erling Haaland this summer, he joined Manchester City, so they want to keep Jude Bellingham. And they know in the summer of 2023, many top clubs will jump into it. It will be a crazy race, it will remind of the Haaland saga."

He added:

"Liverpool, few weeks ago, called people close to Jude Bellingham and Borussia Dortmund to enquire about the situation, to understand if they had the chance to make a proposal. The answer was no. No way. The player is untouchable this summer."

According to BILD, Borussia Dortmund have placed a whooping €120 million price tag on the promising 19-year-old midfielder.

