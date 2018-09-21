Liverpool Probable starting XI vs Southampton

Jordan Henderson played brilliantly against PSG.

Liverpool started the 2018-19 season brilliantly and are currently sitting in the second place on the league table due to goal differential.

The Reds won all of their opening five league matches this season and also started the UEFA Champions League campaign with an impressive 3-2 win against Paris St. Germain.

Jurgen Klopp's men will host Southampton at Anfield this weekend and will be looking forward to maintaining their 100% win record this season.

We are lining up for an interesting match and here's a probable Liverpool XI to start against Southampton.

Goalkeeper

Alisson Becker:

Alisson is a solid force in goal for the Reds so far this season and he helped Liverpool FC to secure six wins from their opening six games. He made 12 saves in the league this season and completed 123 passes.

The Brazillian is currently leading the race to win the Premier League Golden Glove award with three clean sheets.

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold: The young English full-back played brilliantly against PSG and dealt impressively with the most expensive player in the world, Neymar. He was a threat going up front as well and most of the attacks by Liverpool were started by him.

The 19-year old made eight interceptions and the same number of clearances in the league this season.

Andy Robertson: One of the most underrated players in the current Liverpool squad, Robertson is a consistent performer for the Reds and turned Liverpool's problematic left-back position into one of their strengths.

He set up two goals for his teammates this season and won 75% of his tackles in the league.

Virgil van Dijk: The Dutch international is returning every penny of his huge transfer fee spent by Liverpool with his performances and is currently among the top center-backs in the league. The 27-year old cleared the ball 27 times this season and won more than 50% of his aerial duels.

Joe Gomez: After a number of injury setbacks in the past few seasons, Joe Gomez is back to his best and created a colossal partnership in the middle of the Reds' defense alongside Virgil van Dijk. He completed 10 of his 13 attempted tackles this season and also made six interceptions.

Midfielders

Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C

Jordan Henderson: Jordan Henderson started just one Premier League game for Liverpool this season but left his critics red-faced with his performance in the UCL win against Paris Saint-Germain. He completed 41 passes during the game and made three tackles.

James Milner: Milner is like an old wine, which keeps getting better with time. The 32-year old is in the form of his career and is also shortlisted for the Champions League Player of the Week award for his performance against PSG.

The Englishmen scored two goals in all competitions this season and set up another two for his teammates.

Georginio Wijnaldum- The Dutch International Gini Wijnaldum is thriving in his new no.6 role and kept Liverpool's new signing Fabinho out of the first team with his performances.

Attackers

Sadio Mane: The Senegalese international is amongst Liverpool's best performers this season and is currently the Reds top goalscorer with four goals.

Mohamed Salah: The Egyptian is not at his best this season and didn't play as expected in their game against PSG. He looked out of touch in the game and his sloppy pass presented PSG with the chance to score the equaliser.

Nevertheless, there are no question marks on the potential of the Egyptian and he is capable of deciding the outcome of any game on his own.

Roberto Firmino: Liverpool's no. 9 didn't start the Champions League match against PSG due to his eye injury. But the Brazillian attacker came on from the bench to score the winning goal for the Reds in the stoppage time.

Daniel Sturridge played extremely well in the game against PSG, opening up the score, but Firmino is fit now and is likely to start the game against Southampton.