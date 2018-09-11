Liverpool Probable starting XI vs Tottenham

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool started the 2018-2019 season brilliantly and are currently sitting at the top of Premier League table after winning all of the opening four fixtures.

Jurgen Klopp's troops will march to Wembley to face Tottenham Hotspurs this weekend and will be looking forward to putting behind last year's nightmare of losing with a score of 4-1 in the same fixture.

We are lining up for an interesting match and here's a probable Liverpool XI to start against the Spurs.

Goalkeeper

Alisson

Alisson Becker: Despite making an awful mistake leading to a goal in their previous game against Leicester, Alisson made a decent start of his career at Anfield and is likely to carry the gloves for the Reds against Spurs. The Brazillian stopper made 10 saves this season and is currently leading the race for the Premier League Golden Glove with three shutouts.

Defenders

Joe Gomez

Trent Alexander-Arnold: After establishing himself as the Reds' first-choice right-back last season, Alexender-Arnold started this season strong. On the other hand, Nathaniel Clyne needs to do something extraordinary in order to regain his place back in the team.

Andy Robertson: Jurgen Klopp got a lot of stick for signing a player from the relegated team, but the newly appointed Scotish captain repaid the faith of the manager with some beautiful performances and is currently among the best left-backs in the league.

Virgil van Dijk: Arguably the best centre-back in the league, Virgil van Dijk transformed the troublesome Liverpool defence into a rock solid one and conceded the lowest number of goals in the league this season.

Joe Gomez: Injuries to Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip gave Joe Gomez a chance to start the season at his preferred centre-back position, and the young Englishmen made the most of his chance.

He is one of Liverpool's top performers this season and was awarded the Man of the Match award for his performance against Leicester City.

Midfielders

Naby Keita

Naby Keita: Liverpool's new no.8 started well for Liverpool this season and is likely to regain his place back in the team, after surprisingly being dropped to the bench for the Reds against Leicester in their game.

James Milner: Milner started in all of Reds' opening four fixtures this season and was awarded the Man of the Match award for his performance against West Ham.

Fabinho: The Brazillian is yet to make a competitive debut since his move from AS Monaco last summer, but his wait could be over this weekend as Jurgen Klopp will look forward to rotating his squad ahead of a difficult run of fixtures in late September and early October.

Attackers

Mohamed Salah

Sadio Mane: After spending most of last season under the shadow of the magnificent Mohamed Salah, the Senegalese international started the season brilliantly and won the PFA Fans Player of the Month accolade for the month of August.

He is currently the league's joint-top goalscorer with four goals.

Mohamed Salah: The Egyptian looked a bit rusty in the opening games of the season, nevertheless, he is still a threat to the opponents and already bagged two goals this season.

He scored three goals in two Premier League games against Spurs last season.

Roberto Firmino: The Brazillian is among the first names on Liverpool's team-sheet and will lead the line for the Reds against Spurs.