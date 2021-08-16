Liverpool reach agreement over new contract with star midfielder - Reports 

Liverpool have reached an agreement with Jordan Henderson over a new long-term contract that would keep him at the club for at least another three years.

The Athletic had revealed in July that Henderson’s future was up in the air as his representatives wanted an improved deal and talks were not progressing well.

The contract situation was not about the money on the table, but about his role in the coming years. Henderson sees himself as a regular, and wants to replicate the performances of the last three years.

🚨 EXCL: Liverpool & Jordan Henderson reach agreement in principle over new contract. Improved 3yr deal + option of 4th based on appearances. Not signed yet. Klopp key to turnaround. 31yo shone for #LFC in friendly vs #AVFC at Anfield on Sun @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/4yELsTXI3t — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 16, 2021

Fresh reports have emerged, however, claiming that Henderson has been offered a three-year deal, with the option of a further year depending on how many appearances he makes.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wasn’t too worried about Henderson’s contract situation. The Athletic have claimed that he played a pivotal role in the negotiation process.

“I know what's going on behind the scenes, and am relaxed. The one thing I can say is nobody has to worry. Things will go their way, and be handled like they should be. That's all I can give you as news, but if I'm relaxed about this, then you can imagine it's going in the right direction," Klopp said.

Jordan Henderson set to return for Liverpool after missing out their opening game

The Liverpool captain did not make the matchday squad against Norwich City, but played in a behind-closed doors friendly against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Liverpool went with a midfield three of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita. However, the combination could change against Burnley next Saturday.

Henderson could return to the bench against Burley on Saturday, while Fabinho could start as the defensive midfielder.

Jordan Henderson returns for Liverpool 🔴 pic.twitter.com/7eVo3tMsGm — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) August 9, 2021

Jürgen Klopp’s side on a winning note against Norwich City, and will hope to win their opening game at Anfield this weekend.

Henderson will hope to play a more integral role this season. The 31-year old was forced to play out of position several times last season due to an injury-crisis at the back, and suffered a hamstring injury towards the fag end of the season.

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Neymar's role in Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG, Chelsea's transfer plans and more

For all the latest football news and updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page on Facebook!

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava