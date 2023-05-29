Liverpool receive transfer offer for 20-year-old star from foreign club - Reports

An unnamed foreign club have made an offer to sign Fabio Carvalho from Liverpool on a permanent deal, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Carvalho, 20, joined the Merseyside-based club from Fulham for a compromise fee of £5 million last summer. He moved to Anfield following an impressive season at Craven Cottage, where he bagged 11 goals and eight assists in 38 appearances across competitions last term.

The attacker made a positive start to his life at Liverpool, netting twice in his first five league appearances for the side. His second goal for the club was a 98th minute winner against Newcastle United at home in August.

Carvalho featured in all but three of the Reds' 14 Premier League games before the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, he found playing time hard to come by after December, amassing just eight minutes of action in the league.

The Portugal U21 international's lack of involvement in the second half of the season has raised concerns about his future at Anfield. There are suggestions that he could leave the club in search of regular playing time.

According to the aforementioned source, the Premier League giants have received an offer from a club abroad to buy Carvalho. However, the identity of the team and the details of the bid are yet to be known.

Several clubs in the Premier League have also expressed an interest in taking Carvalho on loan, as per the report. The youngster, though, has not said yes to any of the offers as he wants to sure about the project he chooses.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, is said to be aware about the former Fulham star's intentions. A clarity regarding Carvalho's future in Merseyside is expected in the coming days, with talks ongoing.

How did Fabio Carvalho fare in his last start for Liverpool?

Fabio Carvalho has played 21 games across competitions for Liverpool this season. It is worth noting that 13 of those appearances came off the bench. The attacker's last start for the Reds came in their 1-0 FA Cup win against Wolverhampton Wanderers in January.

Carvalho had 38 touches during the 66 minutes he was on the pitch that day. He completed 21 of his 22 passes with 95 % accuracy. The Portuguese also provided two key passes for his teammates.

The former Fulham star completed one of the two dribbles attempted. He won three of the nine duels he competed in as well. Carvalho won two freekicks for his side but lost possession seven times. In defense, he made one interception.

