Liverpool's 21st century cult-hero Divock Origi prepares for one last bow in front of the Kop at Anfield

Whatever happens to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, there will be at least one iron-clad guarantee: The name of Divock Origi will echo loudly and proudly at some stage.

Only Jordan Henderson precedes the Belgium international at Liverpool, having joined after the World Cup in 2014 before remaining on loan with Lille, but a sporadic, strange sort of career with the Reds is coming to an end this month as he prepares for a new life in Milan.

Origi's time on Merseyside has been a peculiar one. It's one that has encompassed ordinary loan spells in both France and Germany while also including some of the most famous goals in the club's modern history, such as a winning one in a Champions League final.

Of course, Origi's timely double against Barcelona in that utterly unbelievable comeback in 2019 was the high watermark of his time with the Reds, but there are also the litany of strikes against Everton, a winning header at Newcastle and a hat-trick at Southampton early into his Liverpool career when it looked like they had signed the modern centre-forward who had everything.

In a way, Origi did have everything. Strong, quick, superb movement and a finishing ability that has prompted both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders to label him in the "world-class" bracket this season. However, at times, his performances have veered into the listless area. For every memorable moment, Origi has a string of ordinary displays that have yielded little.

No performance summed that up more than October's 2-0 win over Preston North End in the Carabao Cup. This reporter was at Deepdale on that cold winter night when Origi, who was tasked with doing the damage against lower league opposition, turned in a forgettable display in central Lancashire.

It should have been manna-from-Heaven for a striker looking to boost his confidence and lay down a claim but Origi drifted through the game to little effect. That was, of course, until he popped up with a scorpion-style finish to make it 2-0 late on. In a way, it was a game that encapsulated everything Origi represented - a meandering performance that was immediately forgotten by a stunning finish.

Origi is closing in on his Liverpool exit amid interest from AC Milan

It is for this reason, ultimately, why Origi is set for a new club later this summer. AC Milan is reportedly his next destination and given the opportunity to play most weeks in Serie A, the former Lille man may finally unlock that undoubted potential on a regular basis.

With Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino ahead of him before Luis Diaz's January arrival, Origi was always going to find it tough to reach the number of appearances that would have triggered an automatic extension and after eight years as a Liverpool player, perhaps he didn't want to.

He leaves as one of the most fondly thought of 'cult heroes' of the 21st century at Liverpool and even if genuine legendary status eludes him, he has provided more than enough joy from fans to last a lifetime.

His six goals against Everton alone were probably enough for that, but throw in that Barcelona double and, of course, that superb left-footed finish that arrowed across Hugo Lloris in Madrid three years ago and there is more than enough in a highlight reel to toast in the years to come.

And perhaps, just maybe, there is one final feat up Origi's sleeve?

As Liverpool look to the rest of the month in an attempt to snare that remarkable, unprecedented quadruple, there is a more-than-believable scenario where Origi makes a decisive contribution to help the Reds to either the Champions League or the Premier League.

It is far from the most unlikely of outcomes, particularly for a player who has made that sort of intervention his stock in trade over the last three years or so.

So maybe, when Origi's name is inevitably belted out at Anfield on Sunday, it is for more than just a post-match thank you for his service over the years. You wouldn't put it past him, would you?

