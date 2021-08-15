Liverpool were once at the masters of English football, winning the top-flight league an astonishing 11 times in under two decades. The club's stranglehold on the top division ended in 1990.

It would take another three decades for them to win their first Premier League (that replaced the old first division) under Jurgen Klopp. Brendan Rodgers and Rafael Benitez - both world-class managers - came very close to breaking the jinx earlier, but it was not to be.

Although Klopp nearly achieved success with the team Rodgers had left behind, it was ultimately the German's foray into the transfer market that initiated the club's evolution. It took Jurgen Klopp 5 years to build a title-challenging team, and they won the English Premier League in 2020 while breaking records along the way.

While earlier Liverpool sides had achieved some success in cup competitions with legends like Steven Gerrard and Javier Mascherano, it was Klopp's side that brought the club back to its former glory, winning the Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the Premier League within two years.

Liverpool have won the Premier League title and ended a 30-year wait after Manchester City failed to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge tonight in a 2-1 defeat — Sky News Breaking (@SkyNewsBreak) June 25, 2020

So without further ado, let's take a look at Liverpool's all-time Premier League XI, with nearly half the team acquiring legendary status in the last six years.

GK: Alisson Becker

Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Premier League

After losing out on the Champions League title due to two horrendous mistakes from former No. 1 goalkeeper Loris Karius, Jurgen Klopp brought in Alisson Becker for an astonishing €72.5 million (the highest ever fee paid for a goalkeeper at the time). Expectations were high about the Brazilian international, especially because of his transfer fee, and Alisson lived up to them.

In his debut season, he won the Premier League Golden Glove after keeping 21 clean sheets. The club advanced to the final of the Champions League again, and this time, Alisson was on hand to ensure a clean sheet for Liverpool who beat Tottenham 2-0.

Yes, Alisson won the Champions League in his debut season. He also won the Premier League in his second season, and picked up a clean sheet at the FIFA Club World Cup final to hand Liverpool yet another trophy. Notably, Alisson scored a dramatic winner last season for Liverpool in the Premier League, heading in a goal from a well-taken corner.

The star goalkeeper has already acquired legendary status in the red half of Merseyside, taking over the number one spot on this list from Pepe Reina. He is currently rated, perhaps after Manuel Neuer, the best goalkeeper in the world.

