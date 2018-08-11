Liverpool's ideal starting XI for 2018/19 season

Rikky Luiz FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 587 // 11 Aug 2018, 15:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

No excuses for Jurgen Klopp anymore. He must deliver trophies now

Jurgen Klopp has splashed the cash and there are no excuses for him anymore. It's time for him to deliver trophies to Liverpool. The pressure will come from the fans and journalists. Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri are the new players at Anfield Road.

To bring these players, Liverpool have spent more than £150 million. They probably did the best business this summer out of all clubs in the English Premier League.

Last season Liverpool finished fourth in the Premiership and also they reached the final of the Champions League. Jurgen Klopp now has the best squad since his time at the club. Their squad looks very good and they will surely battle for the trophies this season. Many pundits think that they are the only side capable of challenging Manchester City for the Premier League.

Liverpool fans have many reasons to be very excited about the new season. In the picture below, you can see Liverpool's ideal starting lineup for 2018/19 season.

Liverpool's ideal starting lineup for the upcoming season

However, Liverpool's biggest loss this summer is the departure of Klopp's assistant Željko Buvač. It will be interesting to see how Klopp copes without Buvač.

Goalkeeper

Liverpool's system is based on quick transitions, and to perform that they need a goalkeeper who is confident on the ball. Lloris Karius made some horrible mistakes in the Champions League final match against Real Madrid. After that match, Jurgen Klopp decided that he must buy a new goalkeeper. In July, Liverpool bought Alisson Becker for a world record transfer fee of £67 million for a goalkeeper.

Alisson Becker

Alisson is very comfortable on the ball and he is excellent at distributing from the back. His distribution will give Liverpool another dimension and he can break the first line of opposition pressing. His presence on the field will be huge for Liverpool's defence. They will make less errors as they are more confident in the keeper behind them. His shot stopping will reduce the number of goals they concede.

1 / 4 NEXT