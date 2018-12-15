Liverpool News: Mohamed Salah named African Footballer of the Year 2018

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 241 // 15 Dec 2018, 10:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mo Salah has now won the award for two consecutive years.

What's the story?

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah has been named African Footballer of the Year 2018, thereby claiming the award for the second year in a row.

In case you didn't know...

The shortlist of nominees for the award, which is compiled by African football experts, was released recently with the likes of Medhi Benatia (Morocco), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal), Sadio Mane (Senegal), Thomas Partey (Ghana) and Mohamed Salah (Egypt) all nominated for the annual award this year.

The heart of the matter

Liverpool forward Mo Salah has been named African Footballer of the Year for the year 2018, beating teammate Sadio Mane and the three other nominees to the accolade.

Since his arrival at Anfield, Salah has been making the headlines for his goal-scoring exploits, even winning the Premier League Golden Boot in his debut season.

The Egyptian has registered 41 goals and 15 assists in 52 games for the Merseyside club so far in 2018.

With the win, Salah becomes the only player since Nigeria's Jay-Jay Okocha to win in consecutive years.

Advertisement

Speaking to the BBC, the Egyptian forward said, "It's a great feeling to win again. I'm happy and I would like to win it also next year!"

"There have been many good moments in 2018," he added. "The game against Roma at Anfield [Champions League semi-final first leg] was unbelievable. I'm scoring goals and helping the team to get the points to be top of the league. That's always a great feeling."

When asked about his goals for 2019, he said, "To win something with the club so everyone is excited," adding "I try to push myself every day to help the team win something."

What's next?

After having qualified for the Round of 16 in the Champions League, Liverpool will shift their focus to the much-awaited Premier League game against rivals Manchester United on Sunday.

Advertisement