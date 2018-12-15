×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool News: Mohamed Salah named African Footballer of the Year 2018

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
241   //    15 Dec 2018, 10:58 IST

Mo Salah has now won the award for two consecutive years.
Mo Salah has now won the award for two consecutive years.

What's the story?

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah has been named African Footballer of the Year 2018, thereby claiming the award for the second year in a row.

In case you didn't know...

The shortlist of nominees for the award, which is compiled by African football experts, was released recently with the likes of Medhi Benatia (Morocco), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal), Sadio Mane (Senegal), Thomas Partey (Ghana) and Mohamed Salah (Egypt) all nominated for the annual award this year.

The heart of the matter

Liverpool forward Mo Salah has been named African Footballer of the Year for the year 2018, beating teammate Sadio Mane and the three other nominees to the accolade.

Since his arrival at Anfield, Salah has been making the headlines for his goal-scoring exploits, even winning the Premier League Golden Boot in his debut season.

The Egyptian has registered 41 goals and 15 assists in 52 games for the Merseyside club so far in 2018.

With the win, Salah becomes the only player since Nigeria's Jay-Jay Okocha to win in consecutive years.

Advertisement

Speaking to the BBC, the Egyptian forward said, "It's a great feeling to win again. I'm happy and I would like to win it also next year!"

"There have been many good moments in 2018," he added. "The game against Roma at Anfield [Champions League semi-final first leg] was unbelievable. I'm scoring goals and helping the team to get the points to be top of the league. That's always a great feeling."

When asked about his goals for 2019, he said, "To win something with the club so everyone is excited," adding "I try to push myself every day to help the team win something."

What's next?

After having qualified for the Round of 16 in the Champions League, Liverpool will shift their focus to the much-awaited Premier League game against rivals Manchester United on Sunday.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Mohamed Salah
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
The meteoric rise of Mohamed Salah
RELATED STORY
Mohamed Salah named Standard Chartered Player of the...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Mohamed Salah wins the Puskas Award
RELATED STORY
Salah headlines CAF Player of the Year shortlist as...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Mohamed Salah's hat-trick
RELATED STORY
10 things you did not know about Mohamed Salah
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as a statue of Mohamed Salah is unveiled...
RELATED STORY
5 clubs who were dismantled by Mohamed Salah
RELATED STORY
Is Mohamed Salah a one-season wonder?
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2018: Final rankings of the Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 17
Today MAN EVE 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Everton
Today CRY LEI 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Leicester City
Today HUD NEW 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Newcastle
Today TOT BUR 08:30 PM Tottenham vs Burnley
Today WAT CAR 08:30 PM Watford vs Cardiff City
Today WOL AFC 08:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth
Today FUL WES 11:00 PM Fulham vs West Ham
Tomorrow BRI CHE 07:00 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea
Tomorrow SOU ARS 07:00 PM Southampton vs Arsenal
Tomorrow LIV MAN 09:30 PM Liverpool vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us