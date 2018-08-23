Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Liverpool's predicted lineup versus Brighton

Atharva Khadilkar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.78K   //    23 Aug 2018, 20:38 IST

Liverpool faces a stern visit of Brighton & Hove Albion to the Anfield on Saturday evening. The Seagulls will head into this fixture on the back of a 3-2 win against Manchester United. On the other hand, the hosts head into his one with six points in the bag, with the latest three of them being against Crystal Palace on Monday night. Let’s take a look at the potential Liverpool eleven for Saturday’s fixture.


Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League
Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League

DEFENCE

Alisson Becker started each of Liverpool’s last two Premier League matches. The Brazilian has kept a clean sheet in both of them and could probably start once again at the Anfield on Saturday.

The success of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez has been vital to Liverpool’s defensive flourish. The Dutch defender might start against the Seagulls while Joe Gomez could be replaced by Dejan Lovren.

Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander Arnold broke into Klopp’s preferred starting eleven last season and since then have not looked back. With two starts to their name this campaign, a third should be within touching distance as well.

MIDFIELD

Liverpool’s midfield was the only bridge between a successful campaign and them in the past few years. With that issue seeming to have sorted, Jordan Henderson could hang on to his place. Naby Keita has been sensational for the Reds since the last two games and could get indispensable by the passing day. He should get a start against Brighton as well. Fabinho also might finally get inducted into the starting eleven on Saturday evening.

ATTACK

Liverpool boasts one of football’s most lethal trios. The Reds have been unstoppable since last season. Most of that has been down to Mohammed Salah’s form, with the Egyptian looking in pole position to start yet again.

Sadio Mane has hit the ground running with three goals in two appearances this season. The Senegalese was on target twice against West Ham and once against Palace. A third successive start for him does look on the cards.

Roberto Firmino is yet to get underway with the goal-scoring business this season and Brighton seems like the perfect opponent to do so. Nonetheless, he is one of Klopp’s favourite and should start regardless of form.

