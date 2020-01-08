Liverpool's Sadio Mane crowned African Player of the Year ahead of Riyad Mahrez and Mohamed Salah

Vikas Mishra FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 08, 2020

Jan 08, 2020 IST SHARE

Liverpool star Sadio Mane

On an eventful night in Hurghada, Egypt, Sadio Mané was crowned African Player of the Year for the first time, beating the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Liverpool team-mate Mohammed Salah.

After an impressive campaign with both club and country in 2019, Liverpool winger Mané has won the African Player of the year for the first time in his career. The Senegal international was the standout player as Liverpool went all the way to claim the 2018-19 Champions League, and he has significantly contributed to the Reds' phenomenal title push.

The Senegalese winger also helped his country to the 2019 African Cup of Nations final where his team was beaten by Riyad Mahrez's Algeria.

Having finished runner-up to club team-mate Salah for the last two years, Mane becomes only the second Senegalese to win the award after another Liverpool player, El Hadji-Diouf, in 2001 and 2002.

The African Women’s Player of the Year award was bagged by Nigeria and Barcelona's Asisat Oshoala.

The FIFPro African Best 11 was also revealed at the ceremony in Egypt, with the likes of Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Borussia Dortmund's Achraf Hakimi, and more.

Here is the team in full:

FIFPro Africa’s Best 11: André Onana, Serge Aurier, Joel Matip, Kalidou Koulibaly, Achraf Hakimi; Idrissa Gana Gueye, Riyad Mahrez, Hakim Ziyech; Mohamed Salah, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Sadio Mané

There were a few other notable awards were also distributed on the night which saw Morocco's Hakimi named the African Youth Player of the Year, African Cup of Nations winners Algeria win African Men’s National Team of the Year and Alain Djeumfa's Cameroon Women's team win African Women’s National Team of the Year.