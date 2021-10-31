Liverpool's top 5 scorers in the Premier League

Mohamed Salah recently became the latest star to surpass the 100-goal mark in the Premier League for Liverpool against Brentford.

The Egyptian ace was signed from AS Roma in 2017. He has delivered consistently for his side ever since and is currently on another hot run of form.

He also played a vital role in the Merseyside outfit's maiden league title last year, scoring 19 times.

His current record in the English top-flight stands at 107 goals, all of which bar two having come in Liverpool colors.

But considering the club have had so many prolific goalscorers in their history, where does Salah's tally rank on their all-time list?

Here are Liverpool's top five scorers in the Premier League:

#5 Sadio Mane - 80 goals

Mane has 101 goals in the Premier League from 239 games, including 80 for Liverpool

As far as underrated wingers go, there's none more so than Sadio Mane. He has gone from a rising star at Southampton to becoming one of the world's deadliest scorers at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp.

Squawka Football @Squawka ⚽️ vs. Burnley

❌ vs. Chelsea

⚽️ vs. Crystal Palace

⚽️ vs. Man City

⚽️ vs. Brighton



Sadio Mané has now scored in four of his five Premier League games at Anfield this season. ⚽️ vs. Burnley❌ vs. Chelsea ⚽️ vs. Crystal Palace⚽️ vs. Man City⚽️ vs. Brighton Sadio Mané has now scored in four of his five Premier League games at Anfield this season. https://t.co/xZjmyDmhZ8

Pacy, lethal and incredibly skilled, the Senegalese ace is everything you need in a modern winger and makes loads of assists too. He recently became just the third African player to cross a century of goals in the Premier League. He achieved this in Liverpool's 5-0 win over Watford.

#4 Mohamed Salah - 105 goals

Records have tumbled like a pack of cards since he returned to Premier League in 2017

Just weeks before Mane's feat, Mohamed Salah himself surpassed the 100-goal mark in the Premier League. But he accomplished the feat in much fewer games (168). In fact, he's the fastest Liverpool player to record the feat and just the fifth-fastest in the league's history.

VBET UK @VBET_uk Mo Salah has now scored the outright most goals by an African player in the Premier League:



🇪🇬 Mohamed Salah - 107

🇨🇮 Didier Drogba- 104

🇸🇳 Sadio Mané- 100

🇹🇬 Emmanuel Adebayor- 97

🇳🇬 Yakubu- 95 Mo Salah has now scored the outright most goals by an African player in the Premier League:🇪🇬 Mohamed Salah - 107🇨🇮 Didier Drogba- 104🇸🇳 Sadio Mané- 100🇹🇬 Emmanuel Adebayor- 97🇳🇬 Yakubu- 95 https://t.co/voBjqOvoV3

Since returning to British shores in 2017, the Egyptian ace has been in a league of his own. He has been tearing defenses asunder with his explosive pace and lethal finishing skills and putting the fear of God in the hearts of his markers.

