Liverpool's top 5 underrated players in the Premier League era 

Liverpool are right up there as one of the most successful teams in England, if not the world. They have won 19 league titles, seven FA Cups, three UEFA Cups and an English-best six UEFA Champions League crowns.

Great players in the past such as Ian Rush, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Xabi Alonso and Fernando Torres have carried the Reds' legacy forward. Players such as Luis Suarez, Luis Garcia and Pepe Reina also chipped in with incredible performances for the club.

Under current manager Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool recently won their sixth Champions League crown in 2019 and their 19th first division title a year later. That was their first league title in the Premier League era.

With players like Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Virgil van Dijk in their ranks, Liverpool look set to compete for the biggest trophies for a while. However, they have not always have a star-studded squad. Liverpool players in the past put in great spells for the club, but went largely unnoticed.

On that note, let's take a walk down memory lane, and have a look at the five most underrated Liverpool players in the Premier League era.

#5 Lucas Leiva

Lucas Leiva was the most under-the-radar performer at Liverpool for a long time.

Lucas Leiva was born in Dourados, Brazil, in 1987. He came through the youth ranks at Brazilian club Gremio, and made his senior debut for them in 2005. Liverpool signed the Brazilian in 2007 for £5 million - a bargain deal in hindsight. He played in England for ten years before moving to Lazio in 2017.

Leiva mainly played as a deep-lying midfielder or a defensive midfielder. Although he played most of his early career in midfield, the former Liverpool man has covered in central defence for Lazio recently.

The Brazilian is adept on the ball, agile and sharp on the turn and has the knack of picking the right pass. Unlike most other Brazilians, he plays the game with an essence of simplicity to it, making him a unique midfielder.

He played in 346 games for Liverpool, scoring seven goals and assisting 21. He won the League Cup with the club in 2012, and also finished as a runner-up with in the 2016 edition of the Europa League. A true fan favourite, he was named Liverpool's player of the Year in 2011.

Leiva also played 24 games for Brazil, but retired from the national team in 2013. He currently plays for Lazio who are looking for a top-four finish in Serie A.

#4 Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher in action for Liverpool

Jamie Carragher was born in Bootle, England, in 1978. He came through the youth ranks at Liverpool, and made his senior debut for the club in 1996. A rarity in the 21st century, Carragher went on to play his entire professional career for Liverpool.

Carragher made 737 appearances for Liverpool, scoring four goals and assisting 18. Having started his career as an attacking midfielder and later transitioning to a striker, Carragher moved back into defence.

He developed the skills to play anywhere across a back four, but moved into a centre-back role as he grew older. The former Liverpool man was a no-nonsense defender known for his strength, aerial prowess and hard-tackling.

Jamie Carragher has the second-highest number of appearances for Liverpool and the most for the club (508) in the Premier League era.

Jamie Carragher won two FA Cups, three League Cups, one UEFA Cup and one UEFA Champions League with Liverpool. After retiring in 2013, Carragher now works as a football expert with Sky Sports on their matchday programmes alongside former rival Gary Neville.

