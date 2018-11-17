×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Premier League 2018-19: Alberto Moreno remains Liverpool's biggest unsolved weakness

harshit raghav
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
99   //    17 Nov 2018, 01:35 IST

Liverpool have come a long way since the appointment of Jurgen Klopp. As a mark of the progress made by the club under Klopp, Liverpool have reached three finals, although they lost all three.

They have gone from signing the likes of Allen and Borini under Rodgers to making world-class recruitments like Alisson and Van Dijk.

Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool on their day are possibly the best attacking unit in the world, and their free-flowing football is winning hearts all over the world. On top of that, they have the highest scoring trio of the last season spearheading their attack - namely Mane, Salah and Firmino.

Even their one Achilles' heel from the past - their defense - looks stronger than ever before. Liverpool's first choice XI is arguably second only to that of Manchester City in the Premier League.

But despite all the world-class players available to them, there is still something that's hurting Liverpool.

There's a saying that a team is only as strong as its weakest link. But what is Liverpool's weakest link? The answer, which most Liverpool fans will agree with, is Alberto Moreno.

Although not a regular starter anymore, Moreno's odd appearances still show the need to sign another backup for Robertson. Liverpool got knocked out of the League Cup in the first round against Chelsea, conceding twice.

Remarkably, both the goals came from the left side - and this was Moreno's first start of the season. In both goals, Moreno was unable to close the player quickly enough, and he couldn't land a good tackle either.

In Moreno's first Premier League start of the season and his second of the season, against Cardiff at home, Liverpool conceded their first goal at home after going nine consecutive Premier League games without conceding. Again, the cross came from the left side where Moreno was unable to close down or get in a good tackle.

Alberto Moreno (left)
Alberto Moreno (left)

His poor performances on the big occasions, like the Europa League final in 2016, show that he is a misfit in a team of Liverpool's stature. And Klopp's decision to use a centre midfielder as a makeshift left-back for the whole season reinforces his lack of belief in Moreno's defensive abilities.

Although defensively vulnerable, Moreno is quite good in going forward and supporting the attack. But that's not what the team needs right now.

With Moreno's contract ending at the end of the season, it looks highly unlikely that Liverpool will offer him a new one. Klopp can then get the backup option sorted for good.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Alberto Moreno Jurgen Klopp
harshit raghav
CONTRIBUTOR
Premier League transfer news: Real Madrid look to sign 5...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona target astonishing January move for...
RELATED STORY
4 Liverpool players whose careers at the club is coming...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19, Liverpool 2-0 Fulham: 3 Reasons...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool never won the Premier League
RELATED STORY
5 Best Brazilians to ever grace the Premier League
RELATED STORY
10 Over-Hyped Premier League Players
RELATED STORY
Every Player From the Premier League's Big 6 Clubs Out of...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 4-1 Cardiff City: 5 Talking Points and Tactical...
RELATED STORY
3 most valuable players right now in the Premier League |...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us