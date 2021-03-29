Liverpool set to battle it out with Arsenal to sign Real Madrid outcast - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal loanee Martin Odegaard next season. The Norwegian has impressed during his spell on loan at the Emirates and Jurgen Klopp is keen to sign him in the summer.

Odegaard got little playing time at Real Madrid and was loaned to Arsenal in January. The midfielder has not made a decision on his future post his loan but Mikel Arteta is reportedly ready to make his deal a permanent one in the summer.

According to the Daily Star, Real Madrid are ready to increase the asking price for Odegaard due to his performances at Arsenal. Los Blancos valued the Norwegian at £30 million before the loan deal, but Odegaard's impact with the Gunners has convinced Real Madrid to raise his price to £50 million.

The report suggests that this might put Arsenal off from signing the midfielder on a permanent basis, and now Liverpool are ready to swoop in and hijack the deal. Jurgen Klopp is looking to bolster his side's midfield as he braces for Giorginio Wijnaldum's departure in the summer.

Liverpool and Chelsea 'join the race for on-loan Arsenal star Martin Odegaard' https://t.co/qfmzTxM6S5 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) March 28, 2021

Odegaard would provide Liverpool with a completely different option in midfield, as the Reds currently lack an out-and-out playmaker in the team. The Norwegian would, however, see more playing time at Arsenal, as Mikel Arteta sees the Norwegian as an integral part of his plans going forward.

Odegaard would benefit from joining either Liverpool or Arsenal

Martin Odegaard has impressed during his spell at Arsenal

Although Martin Odegaard has spent six years at Real Madrid, the midfielder has only made 8 appearances for the senior team. Zinedine Zidane has never looked convinced with the Norwegian, and has not shown any signs of changing his stance on Odegaard. The midfielder spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad, where he proved to be one of the best players in La Liga.

The midfielder will reportedly look for assurances about his playing time at Real Madrid before committing his long-term future to the club. At this point in his career, leaving Madrid would hugely benefit Odegaard.

Advertisement

Still only 22-years-old, the Norwegian is yet to realise his massive potential, and a move to either Arsenal or Liverpool would help him in doing so. It would be wise for Odegaard to leave Real Madrid if Zinedine Zidane cannot find a way to integrate him into the starting XI.

Understand Martin Odegaard has told those close to him that he would like to stay with #AFC. Player is impressed with Arteta and his project. He will not force through a move from #RMFC though, so the ball is now in Arsenal's court to make the deal happen.https://t.co/0CvUWJH2tH — Kaya Kaynak (@kayakaynak97) March 27, 2021