Rumour: Liverpool set to beat Real Madrid to £61 million rated superstar forward

Jurgen Klopp is set to smash Liverpool's transfer records and Real Madrid's hopes in his bid to land one of the world's most potent forwards

What’s the story?

Le Parisien reports that Liverpool are willing to smash their £35 million transfer record (for Andy Carroll) to pay up the £61 million that would be necessary to get Borussia Dortmund superstar Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Anfield. The Gabonese speedster had been a long time target for Real Madrid and the two had fluttered eyes at each other for quite a long time, but the report in Le Parisien seemingly indicates that Aubameyang is willing to make the switch to Liverpool too!

In case you didn’t know

The Gabonese striker edged out Robert Lewandowski to walk away with the Bundesliga golden boot (he scored 31 goals) but he was brought to Bundesliga in 2013 by the current Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp when the German was in charge of Dortmund. The report indicates that he would much rather like to work with a coach he likes and is familiar with than adapt to another new manager at Dortmund (Thomas Tuchel was sacked by the board following the end of a topsy-turvy season).

The heart of the matter

Liverpool are also in talks to get the Egyptian winger Mohammed Salah for around £40-£45 million and now with these reports linking them to Aubameyang, Liverpool appear to be on the warpath. The signing of two bonafide world-class stars would send a statement of intent to the rest of the Premier League, and indeed across Europe, and will assuage fans who demanded more action in the transfer market for quite some time now.

Besides, what is more of a statement of intent than beating Real Madrid in the transfer market?

Video

Why not watch every one of his record 31 goals in the Bundesliga...

He may not be Luis Suarez, but lad can play, eh?

Author’s Take

Jurgen Klopp has managed to assemble one of the Premier League’s most attractive attacking midfields in the persons of Sadio Mane, Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino and Phillippe Coutinho but they lack a cutting edge – with the introduction of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, that can be rectified... and then some. Aubameyang scored 40 goals in all competitions last season and landing him would represent a significant statement of intent from the grand old club that’s so very desperate to add more modern silverware to their bursting coffers.

If Aubameyang does move – and there is no reason he shouldn’t switch – it would arguably a win-win for all parties involved as Dortmund can go about investing in rebuilding their squad (which always appeared stretched thin, especially when Marco Reus goes on one of his long injury layoffs) while Liverpool get a striker who is a ready-made pointy tip for Klopp’s gegenpressing machine.