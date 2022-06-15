Liverpool set to compete with Real Madrid to sign England star - Reports 

Liverpool are reportedly set to battle it out with Real Madrid for Jude Bellingham's signature. The two European giants are keen on signing the Borussia Dortmund star but many more clubs could enter the fray next summer.

As per a report in Football365, Liverpool and Real Madrid are set to go head-to-head for the Englishman. The two sides are keen on bolstering their midfield and see the former Birmingham City star as the ideal fit.

Cadena Sar claimed that Los Blancos cannot sign the Englishman this summer as they do not have space in their squad anymore. However, Football365's report suggested that the Spanish giants could table a €90 million bid for Bellingham, but let him stay with Dortmund for another season.

It probably won't be the last. Jude Bellingham has been directly involved in 10+ league goals in a single campaign for the first time in his career:◎ 25 games◎ 3 goals◉ 7 assistsIt probably won't be the last. Jude Bellingham has been directly involved in 10+ league goals in a single campaign for the first time in his career:◎ 25 games◎ 3 goals◉ 7 assistsIt probably won't be the last. 😅 https://t.co/0iZL5qfu21

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson recently spoke about the young midfielder and was full of praise. He told SPORTBible:

"I don't like speaking too highly of players, especially when they're such a young age because everybody else seems to do that pretty quickly – but I've been very impressed. I like the way he plays, but I like his personality, which is the most important thing. I like the way he conducts himself."

Henderson added:

"I've got nothing but good things to say about him. He's a great lad, a fantastic player and I'm sure he'll go from strength to strength as he gets older and matures. When I watch him, he plays with such maturity even now. The sky is the limit for him really."

Liverpool urged to sign Real Madrid target Jude Bellingham

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has been vocal about his praise for Jude Bellingham and urged the club to sign the midfielder.

The Sun - Man City @SunManCity Real Madrid ‘in talks over stunning £78m Jude Bellingham transfer’ in bid to beat Liverpool and Man Utd to England star thesun.co.uk/sport/football… Real Madrid ‘in talks over stunning £78m Jude Bellingham transfer’ in bid to beat Liverpool and Man Utd to England star thesun.co.uk/sport/football…

He claimed that the Dortmund star is the closest the Reds would get to a player like club legend Steven Gerrard and told Compare.bet:

"Replacement or not, if Jude Bellingham becomes available then yes I'd say get him for sure. He's certainly going to be world-class, looks the part and can do everything. If it's a possibility, then you need to be looking at signing him."

Johnson added:

"I'd probably say he's like Gerrard. He's physically bigger, but he gets around the park, can tackle and is good on the ball, and has that engine too."

Dortmund signed Bellingham for a reported £22 million fee in 2020, and he has been a vital part of the team since. The Real Madrid-linked midfielder has made 90 appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit, scoring 10 goals and laying out 18 assists.

