Liverpool set to launch £30 million bid for 26-year-old Barcelona star: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly preparing a £30 million bid for Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie, who has struggled to find his footing at the Nou Camp since joining the club last year. Despite Barcelona's triumph in La Liga, the 26-year-old Ivorian has failed to secure a regular spot in Xavi's starting lineup.

With financial constraints weighing heavily on the Catalan giants, they are looking to offload players to balance their books before the end of June. Kessie's potential sale is seen as a viable option to generate much-needed funds.

Liverpool are willing to offer €35m (£30m) to secure the services of the talented midfielder for the upcoming season, as per Anfield Watch.

Kessie made a significant impact during his spell at AC Milan before joining Barca. He played 223 games for Milan, scoring 37 goals and providing 16 assists across competitions.

After finishing fifth in the Premier League this season, Liverpool are looking to revamp their midfield, and Kessie could be a valuable addition to the squad.

Earlier reports suggested that Tottenham Hotspur were also interested in acquiring Kessie and had initiated discussions with Barca to determine the player's valuation. Inter Milan were also rumored to be interested. However, Liverpool should be able to beat Tottenham and Inter in a race for the midfielder.

Barca are currently grappling with staggering debts amounting to £1.33 billion (€1.5bn) and an ongoing corruption case. To enable any player acquisitions this summer, they must raise £177m (€200m). The potential sale of Kessie could contribute significantly to Barcelona's financial recovery.

As negotiations progress, the Reds remain poised to secure the talented midfielder, while Barcelona will closely monitor the financial implications of any potential deal.

Barcelona and Liverpool in race to sign Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard this summer

French defender Benjamin Pavard has expressed his desire to leave Bayern Munich during the summer transfer window. The 27-year-old has attracted interest from top clubs such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Inter Milan.

Bayern would reportedly demand a fee of €30 million plus add-ons or consider a player swap in return. Pavard has enjoyed a successful season with Bayern, featuring in 43 games, scoring seven goals, and providing one assist.

Pavard's potential departure could spark a bidding war among interested clubs. The Reds, who struggled with their defensive lineup this season, are considered the frontrunners to sign Pavard.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes