Liverpool squad for International Champions Cup

Liverpool Training and Press Conference

With the Premier League starting in less than a month Liverpool will be looking to get the 4 new signings into the team mould as they look to increase the team chemistry that would help the Merseyside win their first ever Premier League title in Premier League era as well as their first league titles since 1990. Liverpool will be hoping for their new recruits to help them challenge the reigning Premier League champions Manchester City

The Jurgen Klopp led side a wonderful but unlucky season as they finished 4th in the Premier League while missing out on the FA Cup and League Cup after falling to defeat against Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion respectively. The Champions League, on the other hand, saw Liverpool faltering at the final as Real Madrid defeated them 3-1 to win their third consecutive Champions League title.

Liverpool has bolstered their squad with 4 new recruits with Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri joining the red side of Merseyside.

Jurgen Klopp has added new signings Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri in the squad while leaving out an injured Danny Ings and World Cup stars Roberto Firmino, Simon Mignolet, Dejan Lovren, Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool kick-start their US Tour on the 22nd of July against Jurgen Klopp's former side Borussia Dortmund at Bank of America stadium in Charlotte and then move to East Rutherford to face off against reigning champions Manchester City on the 26th of July while ending the tour in a much fearsome reds derby against eternal rivals Manchester United at the Ann Arbour in Michigan on the 28th of July.

Liverpool Unveil New Signing Xherdan Shaqiri

Goalkeepers: Loris Karius, Caoimhin Kelleher, Kamil Grabara

Defenders: Nathaniel Clyne, Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Ragnar Klavan, Alberto Moreno, Andrew Robertson, Joel Matip, Nathaniel Phillips.

Midfielders: Georginio Wijanaldum, James Milner, Naby Keita, Marko Grujic, Adam Lallana, Xherdan Shaqiri, Curtis Jones, Sheyi Ojo, Rafael Camacho, Pedro Chirivella, Lazar Markovic, Fabinho.

Forwards: Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Daniel Sturridge, Divock Origi, Dominic Solanke, Ben Woodburn.

Possible XI: Loris Karius, Nathaniel Clyne, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Alberto Moreno, Fabinho, Xherdan Shaqiri, Adam Lallana, Mo Salah, Dominic Solanke, Ben Woodburn.

Liverpool Fixtures | Liverpool Venues

22 July: Liverpool v Borussia Dortmund, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte.

25 July: Manchester City v Liverpool, MetLife Stadium, New York.

28 July: Liverpool v Manchester United, Ann Arbour, Michigan.