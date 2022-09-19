Liverpool star Arthur Melo sends strong message to Jurgen Klopp and critics after completing 90 minutes in first start 

Liverpool midfielder Arthur Melo has sent a strong message to Jurgen Klopp as well as his critics after completing 90 minutes in his first start for the club.

The former Barcelona midfielder made his loan switch to Anfield from Juventus on deadline day.

The Brazilian international has so far made just one appearance for the Reds off the bench in their 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Napoli.

Jurgen Klopp has made it clear that the midfielder is a long way from gaining match fitness and needs to adapt both tactically and physically.

As reported by The Mirror, the 26-year-old has taken a significant step towards fitness as he played full 90 minutes for Liverpool's under-21 side on Saturday.

Arthur lined up for the Reds' Under-21s side for their trip to Leicester City in Premier League 2 alongside Jake Cain and Stefan Bajcetic.

Empire of the Kop @empireofthekop ‍♂️ Arthur Melo set to stay at the AXA training centre over the course of the international break to work on further adjusting to his new surroundings [ @LivEchoLFC ‍♂️ #LFC Arthur Melo set to stay at the AXA training centre over the course of the international break to work on further adjusting to his new surroundings [@LivEchoLFC] 💪🏃‍♂️ #LFC

Barry Lewtas' side picked up all three points thanks to Layton Rhys Stewart's 33rd minute strike.

The Brazilian played the full 90 minutes and was impressive in the middle of the park as the Reds had 57% possession of the ball.

With an international break on the horizon and Arthur not being called up by his national team, Liverpool have specific plans to get the midfielder ready for first-team action.

Football Italia last week claimed that the Reds were looking to cut Arthur's loan deal short and send him back to Juventus in January.

However, Fabrizio Romano has already dismissed such reports and insisted that the Reds are looking to get the most out of the midfielder.

Arthur Melo could become a crucial player for Liverpool this season

Arthur Melo was once regarded as one of the best young midfielders in world football after joining Barcelona from Gremio.

He did pretty well during his two-year spell at Camp Nou before moving to Juventus on a swap deal that saw Miralem Pjanic move to Nou Camp.

The swap deal did not work out for either of the players or clubs.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



Arthur will keep working at the AXA Training Centre. No plans to leave in January on player or Liverpool side, as mentioned. Arthur Melo had the chance to play for 90 minutes with Liverpool U21 team — it’s his first start in 129 days, working hard to be 100% ready.Arthur will keep working at the AXA Training Centre. No plans to leave in January on player or Liverpool side, as mentioned. Arthur Melo had the chance to play for 90 minutes with Liverpool U21 team — it’s his first start in 129 days, working hard to be 100% ready. 🔴 #LFCArthur will keep working at the AXA Training Centre. No plans to leave in January on player or Liverpool side, as mentioned. https://t.co/H8n8ZY4PTy

Arthur struggled for fitness during his time at Juventus and is now at Liverpool on loan after being deemed surplus to requirements at the Turin-based club.

At just 26 years of age, Arthur still has plenty of time to turn his career around and has the chance to impress at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp.

If Arthur manages to rediscover his best, he could prove to be a crucial player for the Reds this campaign.

