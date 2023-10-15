Liverpool star believes ex-Red Jordan Henderson deserves better treatement from fans after latter was booed in international friendly

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has voiced his displeasure at England's fans for booing Jordan Henderson in their friendly against Australia. The youngster relayed his support for his colleague, whose summer move was not appreciated by football fans in England.

Former Liverpool captain Henderson left the Reds to join the ambitious Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq in a lucrative move. The midfielder was one of the most vocal LGBTQ+ advocates, but he moved to a country where people of this persuasion are not free to practice their lifestyle.

Henderson apologised to the fans in an interview via The Athletic, stating that he did what was best for his career. His apology was seemingly insufficient for the fans, who booed him mercilessly throughout his 62-minute appearance at Wembley in his first game back in England.

Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott was critical of the fans' decision to boo Henderson, who captained the Three Lions on the day. The England U-21 international, who scored twice in their 9-1 thrashing of Serbia U-21, revealed that he was upset by the fans (via Mirror).

"It’s upsetting. Hendo is a massive inspiration, not just to myself but to many around the world. For what he has done for England and English football, it’s not nice to see."

The young midfielder also revealed that he believes it is best to support Henderson despite his decision to move to Al-Ettifaq. He believes his former captain at Anfield chose to do what was best for his career.

"It’s his decision, it’s his career. As a nation, we need to get behind these players and support them. It wasn’t nice, but knowing Hendo, I’m sure it hasn’t fazed him."

"He’s a positive-minded player and person. He just wants to do the best for himself in his career. Everyone is behind him.”

Elliott played alongside Jordan Henderson in his time at Anfield, with both men lifting the FA Cup and Carabao Cup together.

Jordan Henderson enjoying England invitations despite Al-Ettifaq move

England manager Gareth Southgate has continued to count on Jordan Henderson despite the midfielder joining Al-Ettifaq. Henderson contacted the Three Lions manager to ask if his national team chances would be affected before he made the move.

Henderson has featured 79 times for his country, having made his debut in 2010. The 33-year-old is enjoying playing under English legend Steven Gerrard in Saudi Arabia, with five assists in nine appearances this season.

Southgate will continue to rely on Henderson for as long as he maintains a high-performance level at his club. The competitiveness of the Saudi Pro League after the influx of stars from Europe will certainly help his cause.