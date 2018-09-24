Liverpool star consider leaving England for Nigeria

Sheyi Ojo in Liverpool - Pre Season Friendly

Sheyi Ojo, the Liverpool midfielder, could switch from England to Nigeria according to the Sun .

The 21 years old who won the U-20 world cup with the Three Lions in South Korea last year still snub for England. However, he is qualified to Nigeria because of his parents and could leave the Three Lions for Nigeria.

He also said :

"Of course, if I was to get selected I will think about it, I'd never turn down Nigeria.I'm from Nigeria originally so it'd be an honor, likewise with England as well. If I keep performing well, opportunities will come by for club and country. My parents are originally from Nigeria as well, so they know a lot about it."

Sheyi Ojo in England UEFA Under 21 Championship Qualifiers

Sheyi Ojo who has a total cap of 43 for the England U-16 to the U-21 is still very keen to leave to Nigeria as he said :

"They've always been keen on the idea to represent Nigeria, but so far I've mainly been focusing on club football. It's starting to get to the time where I have to start thinking about my future. And of course, if Nigeria were to call me now, it would be an honor."

England could risk losing another talent as we have seen the likes of Alex Iowbi, Victor Moses, Ola Aina, and Sone Aluko all leaving the Three Lions even after representing them in the International youth level.

Sheyi joined Liverpool when he was 14 years from MK Don's Academy and his debut, for the senior side is in 2016. He has made a total 13 appearance and one goal in his stint with Liverpool senior team.

Sheyi Oyo in his time with Fulham

However, after a loan spell with Wigan Athletic, Wolverhampton, and Fulham, where he made a total of 24 appearances for the Cottager, he opted to move outside the Premier League as he is currently on loan at Stade de Reims in France.