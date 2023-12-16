Liverpool star to emulate Mohamed Salah and reject move to Saudi Arabia - Reports

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is reportedly willing to sunb a move to Saudi Arabia just like his teammate Mohamed Salah did in the summer. As claimed by 90Min via Empire of the Kop, the Spain international is happy to stay at Anfield and fight for his place.

Despite the fact that he has been out of action with injuries since late April, Thiago is understood to be determined to earn his place back in the middle of the park. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich star's contract will expire at the end of the season but is looking to convince Liverpool to reward him with a new deal.

The aforementioned report suggests that Thiago has been the subject of interest from Saudi Pro League clubs but has shown no intention of moving to Middle East. He would only consider a move to Saudi Arabia in case he become a free agent in June.

Thiago made his switch to Liverpool in 2020 from Bayern Munich in a deal worth reported £20 million. However, he has struggled with persistent injury problems during that time and has only featured 97 times under Jurgen Klopp.

The Merseyside giants invested big to revamp their midfeld in the summer and brought in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo. It remains to be seen whether they decide to keep Thiago beyond this summer or let him depart on a free.

Liverpool told to pay €50 million to sign highly rated French defender

Liverpool will reportedly have to pay €50 million for the services of Leny Yoro if they decide to bring the highly rated French wonderkid to Anfield. As claimed by Caught Offside via Footmercato, Paulo Fonseca's side value the 18-year-old at €50 million and will only sell him if their asking price is matched.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for the France under-21 international who has already featured 35 time for Lille at senior level. He is widely regarded as one of the most talented players in his age bracket and could be a world-class defender in the making.

Joel Matip has been sidelined for the rest of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, exposing the Reds at the back. In his absence, Jurgen Klopp has Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah at his disposal but is understood to be keen on Yoro who he believes could be the future of the Reds defence.