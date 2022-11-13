Liverpool star Fabinho gives insight into his relationship with Manchester United star Casemiro

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has revealed more about his relationship with Manchester United's Casemiro. Both players have enjoyed impressive careers with the Brazil national team, having played together in the Samba midfield.

They have also played as continental rivals, with Casemiro's former team Real Madrid beating Fabinho's Liverpool to the most recent Champions League trophy.

With both players handling similar roles in the defensive midfield area, it is expected that they will have to compete for the same position in the World Cup. However, Fabinho has stated that he and the Manchester United midfielder have a good relationship and are on consistent speaking terms.

Speaking to GE Globo (via Manchester Evening News), the Reds midfielder explained:

"I remember when Casemiro arrived at Real Madrid Castilla, at that time there was only Spanish in the team. You get along well with the guys, they were all good people, boys of similar age, but when there’s a Brazilian on the team, it’s different, right? You automatically get closer to the guy; you start to have daily reviews.

"Despite being someone who disputes position with me, it can be said that our relationship is good. He’s a guy I’ve had contact with, I talk normally with him. Now that he’s come to England, I’ve talked to him at the national team, I asked him how the adaptation was going, leaving a club where he spent nine years."

Fabinho added:

"Casemiro is an experienced guy, he was very successful at Real Madrid, he is doing well at Manchester United. Despite being a guy with whom I compete for position, I get along very well, because I’ve played with him, and I know him well."

Both players will be vital to Brazil's success in the upcoming World Cup, and they will both hope to grab the coveted trophy for their team by December.

Liverpool and Manchester United draw opponents for the Carabao Cup fourth round

Both English heavyweights made it to the next round of the Carabao Cup, as Liverpool secured a dramatic penalty shootout win over Derby.

However, they won't be too pleased with having to face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium for the fourth round. Manchester United will have a slightly easier round, as they will face Burnley.

If both sides can secure wins against their respective opposition, Fabinho and Casemiro may clash once more.

The Reds will face Manchester City on 20 December. On the same day, United will take on Burnley. The venues for these matches are yet to be decided.

Liverpool won 3-2 in a penalty shootout on 10 November while United defeated a much stronger opponent - Aston Villa - 4-2 on the next day.

