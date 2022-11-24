Liverpool star Fabinho names 2 sides apart from Brazil who are favorites to win 2022 FIFA World Cup

Brazil and Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has identified France and England as two teams capable of lifting the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Fabinho, 29, is set to appear in his first appearance in the quadrennial tournament for the Selecao. His team, coached by Tite and currently ranked first in the world, are aiming to become the first non-European team to lift the prestigious trophy since their triumph in 2002.

Speaking to LFC TV, Fabinho expressed his excitement at representing the five-time world champions on the grandest stage. He said:

"This is my biggest dream, to play in a World Cup with my national team. I always dreamed about playing in a World Cup. In the other World Cups, I was a fan. ... I was looking from the outside, so to have this experience and be there in Qatar and be in the games with these emotions would be really special."

Fabinho, who has earned 28 international caps so far, admitted his hopes of lifting the trophy next month. He also highlighted defending champions France and England as two favorites. He added:

"I hope we will win the World Cup because with the talent we have and with the team we have and with the players we have, I think we are one of the strongest teams. For me personally, France are the favorites and England have one of the strongest teams as well, but to go there and try to win the trophy would be special."

France opened their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with a commanding 4-1 win against Australia in their Group D opener on Tuesday (22 November). England, on the other hand, kicked off the tournament with a thrilling 6-2 Group B victory over Iran a day earlier.

Brazil are set to be in action against Serbia on Thursday (24 November) before facing Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G later on.

Brazil's starting XI leaked ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Serbia

According to L'Equipe (via Express), Brazil boss Tite is set to deploy an offensive-minded lineup for his team's opening 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Serbia at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Brazil XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson Becker; Danilo, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Alex Telles; Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta; Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Jr.; Richarlison

Brazil are considered to be one of the potential winners of the ongoing FIFA World Cup after registering 14 wins and three draws during the qualification campaign. Neymar finished with eight goals and eight assists in 11 games while Richarlison netted six times in eight matches.

