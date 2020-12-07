Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum hints it is up to the club to offer him a new deal

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has hinted that the ball is in the club’s court with regards to his new contract.

The Dutchman’s contract with Liverpool expires in the summer of 2021, and no progress has been made regarding a new deal. The Reds signed Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich in the summer, and he is being seen as a like-for-like replacement for Wijnaldum by some fans.

Georginio Wijnaldum has been a key player for Liverpool since his arrival, and his importance has been highlighted even more this season as the Reds have struggled with injuries.

Gini Wijnaldum is a machine. This is his 11th successive start for club and country over the past five weeks. No breather for him. He's absolutely relentless. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 6, 2020

The former Newcastle United star has been linked with a move to Barcelona as Ronaldo Koeman reportedly wants to sign his compatriot to add more steel to the Blaugrana’s midfield.

The club should speak about my contract, says Georginio Wijnaldum

Georginio Wijnaldum got on the scoresheet against Wolves as Liverpool got back into the groove in front of 2000 fans at Anfield on Sunday.

The 30-year-old scored a stunning curler to give Liverpool a 2-0 lead in the second half. The Merseyside giants went on to score a couple of more goals to wrap up a 4-0 win and close the gap on Tottenham Hotspur at the top of the Premier League table.

The Dutchman even took the arm-band after Jordan Henderson went off in the second half to help the Reds secure only their third clean sheet of the season.

After the game, Georginio Wijnaldum was once again asked about his contract situation at Liverpool, but the Dutchman decided to remain coy. He did, however, hint that it’s up to the club to sort it out.

He told reporters:

"I already said in my previous interview I don't speak about my contract situation, I speak about the games. The club should speak about my contract."

“The supporters support me a lot but like I said it's not for me to speak about my contract right now," Wijnaldum added.

Georginio Wijnaldum has played 11 games in the last five weeks for both club and country but has managed to keep up his high-performance levels so far.

What a night to have the fans back 😁🙌🏾We’ve missed you ❤️ #YNWA #LIVWOL pic.twitter.com/ExHFykqSdB — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) December 6, 2020

Georginio Wijnaldum and co. will next take on Midtjylland in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.