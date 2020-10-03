Liverpool star Sadio Mane tests positive for COVID-19

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has tested positive for COVID-19. The Senegal international started and scored in Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Arsenal on Monday but has displayed minor symptoms of the virus.

A statement from Liverpool reads:

"Sadio Mane has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines."

"The forward, who started and scored in Monday's 3-1 victory over Arsenal, has displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall."

"However, like with Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool Football Club are- and will continue- to follow all protocols relating to Covid-19 and Mane will self-isolate for the required period of time."

Sadio Mane's teammate and new Liverpool signing Thiago Alcantara missed the game against Arsenal on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara will miss Liverpool's trip to Aston Villa on Sunday as the Reds look to continue their flawless start to the Premier League season.

Liverpool will hope to have Mane and Alcantara healthy and available after the international break, in time for the Merseyside derby which will be played on October 17th.

Sadio Mane has been in brilliant form this season, scoring both of Liverpool goals in the 2-1 away victory against Chelsea and netting a goal against Arsenal in their 3-1 victory at Anfield. The forward will miss Senegal's friendlies against Morocco and Mauritania due to his enforced isolation.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expresses his concerns about sending players on international duty

Jurgen Klopp on Friday admitted that he is concerned about the prospect of sending his players away on international duty during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. His concerns are based on the fact that the players will travel to countries where the protocols around the coronavirus have not been made clear. He said:

"I don't want to sound disrespectful about how other countries are doing it but this is the place that we know and we know how we are dealing with it."

"So I am slightly concerned because it is difficult to be in contact with all FA's all over the world. I understand it, i really understand how difficult the situation is but it's not exactly perfect, the information we get from certain FA's."

Klopp continued:

"As a football club you are pretty alone in these moments, we send the players away and then we have another challenge because we have to play a Premier League game on a Saturday after they have travelled from, maybe Peru, on Thursday or Friday."

"You have to make sure you bring the players home in the quickest and safest way and then we have to see how they are before we try to get a result on the Saturday."