Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah breaks 3 Premier League records after scoring in 2-2 draw against Manchester United

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah broke three Premier League records after scoring against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, April 7.

The Reds played out a 2-2 draw against the Red Devils and Salah netted a penalty in the 84th minute. The goal marked Salah's 11th against Manchester United in the league, the most by any player. He surpassed Alan Shearer's tally of 10.

It was also Salah's sixth league goal at Old Trafford, more than any other visiting player, one more than Steven Gerrard. He is also the only player in history to score in four back-to-back away league games at Old Trafford.

Despite Salah's record-breaking night, his team failed to get all three points. They missed several easy chances. Salah himself was wasteful in front of the goal.

Luis Diaz opened the scoring for Liverpool in the 23rd minute. However, Bruno Fernandes (50') and Kobbie Mainoo (67') scored two stunning goals to put United in the lead. Substitute Harvey Elliott earned the Merseysiders a late penalty, which Salah masterfully converted.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflects on the title race after Manchester United draw

Liverpool are currently second in the Premier League table after their draw against Manchester United. While Jurgen Klopp's team are level on points with league leaders Arsenal, they are behind due to an inferior goal difference.

Klopp, though, dismissed the notion that they need to work on goal difference, saying that it doesn't happen that way. He told the media (via the Reds' website):

"That would be the dumbest thing we can do. You don't win a game and want to score eight goals and it happens. We are who we are, we are how we are, and that is why we are in the race and I am absolutely fine with that."

The Merseysiders return to action on April 11 as they take on Atalanta at Anfield in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg.

