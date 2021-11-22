Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane demands salary similar to that of teammate Mohamed Salah - Reports

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is demanding a raise in wages to make his pay figures similar to that of Mohamed Salah. The Senegalese winger has enjoyed a return to form this season, scoring seven goals in 12 league games.

Although Mohamed Salah is Liverpool’s current top scorer, it has not discouraged Mane from demanding a salary on par with Salah.

The prospect of losing one or both players would be catastrophic for Liverpool. Letting them leave for a cut-price fee wouldn’t be any easier for Kopites to accept either. This means Mane's demands will be closely considered at the very least by the Liverpool board. A new contract deal for Mo Salah is yet to be agreed. Hence, Mane might have to wait a while for his contract talks.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🥅 Sadio Mane has missed the most clear-cut chances in the Premier League this season (6), with Mo Salah second (5)



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp doesn’t seem to be looking at any new signings in those positions to bolster the squad during the January transfer window. So, chances are the Reds will agree on deals to keep both fantastic African forwards at Anfield. Nevertheless, Liverpool have continued to be distantly linked with a number of stars in the event of a deal failing to be agreed.

Liverpool were in mini-crisis prior to the international break, having collected one out of a possible six points in the league. However, Liverpool put their disappointment aside and responded perfectly with a resounding 4-0 victory over the Gunners at home.

He's just a physical player: Jurgen Klopp defends Liverpool star Sadio Mane

Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League

A challenge by Sadio Mane against Arsenal led to the star receiving a yellow card, but the Gunners were furious and demanded a red card instead. The situation led to a heated exchange between Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp and Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta. The duo each received yellow cards for their heated actions.

B/R Football @brfootball Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta are going at it 😡 Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta are going at it 😡 https://t.co/iKzEY4KCWl

Jurgen Klopp later explained the situation with more context:

"The situation was that Sadio [Mane] goes for a clean heading challenge, no one makes a foul and they get up and for me it's a bit too obvious that there was nothing."

"He's just a physical player. It happens too often and it's not right. When they rise up from the bench it's difficult to not get up and say something. The Arsenal bench went up like it was a red card. I asked what they wanted in that situation."

