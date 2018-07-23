Liverpool team and transfer signings analysis for 2018/19 season

This summer is Jurgen Klopp‘s third summer in charge of Liverpool, during which time they have blossomed into a dangerous looking side, reaching the Champions League final and securing two top-four finish in a row. With the ever-growing expectations of their fans, the future looks brighter than before. That is what's happening with Liverpool at the moment with hopes starting to turn into reality.

Although there is still work to do if Liverpool is to achieve a brilliant campaign and win the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp has many qualities as a manager. It isn’t just the coaching credentials of Klopp that make him who he is. Other than his on-field excellent coaching methods and tactics, his connection of the club to the supporters is fascinating. It is clear to see that this current Liverpool squad have created a fantastic bond between themselves and the fans. All thanks to Kloop.

Klopp has a proven track record of taking young budding academy players and nurturing them to become future first-team players. Also the fact that he has also nurtured and improved most players up to their potential on the field is worth huge credit.

The recent arrival of Alisson Becker for a record fee of £66 million for a goalkeeper is the latest evidence of how Jurgen Klopp has managed a shift in transfer strategy over the last two transfer windows. While Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet have done little to help the defensive side of the Liverpool team, in Alisson Liverpool will have one of the best goalkeepers in all of Europe.

Some quick excellent signings by the Liverpool board have already touted them as one of the favourites for the title. They wrapped up the signing of Fabinho from Monaco just days after their defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final. He joins Naby Keita, bought last year from RB Leipzig to add to the growing midfield options for the manager. With Xherdan Shaqiri joining just some days before Alisson announcement, Jurgen Klopp has one of the most brilliant attacking options in the Premier League.

Since some near misses to silverware for Liverpool, Klopp is trying to fix the weaknesses that exist in his already brilliant squad. Last season was evidence that the current crop of players at Liverpool has the potential to win a trophy given time. With some unity on and off the pitch, they were on the brink of winning their sixth Champions League trophy.

Jurgen Klopp’s superb 4-3-3 system gets the best out of his players. Right from the striker, Roberto Firmino, to the goalkeeper, the Liverpool team plays in a fusion unlike many teams in Europe. And with better goalkeeper signing this summer, they are making sure the fusion is well maintained. While the full-backs are allowed to push up the field overlapping the wingers, the wingers cut inside to create the freedom for the attackers. At the same time, pressing the opposition players in their own half is what makes this Liverpool team look so well balanced in all areas.

Liverpool’s front three have the ability to unlock any defences in the world. Also with a settled defence and a new world-class goalkeeper, this Liverpool side has the potential to win silverware next season. And after adding some exciting new midfield depth to the squad, they signed a new winger to support the goalscoring burden from the attackers.

So here are the analysis of the four new players Liverpool have signed –

Xherdan Shaqiri

Although Xherdan Shaqiri has never been a big-time goal-getter, he has that valuable experience of playing for some big clubs in his career which could really help the team in the coming seasons. His skill and speed on the right flank will be a great addition to the team. Supporting the excellent Mo Salah in the right wing, Shaqiri is more than capable of doing the exploits by himself as he has shown while playing for Bayern Munich and Stoke City. He also has the ability to pick out quick passes for teammates with his excellent gameplay and vision. Adding a player like Shaqiri will give Jurgen Klopp even more options for his starting eleven. So, Xherdan Shaqiri is a valuable signing for Liverpool.

Naby Keita

The stability that Naby Keita can give to the Liverpool midfield could be very valuable to the team playing against the big teams both in the Premier League and Champions League. The addition of a talent like Keita could see Liverpool’s option improved significantly. Keita is strong in defensive presence as it is his natural role along with possessing an intelligent perception of the game. With his willingness to play quick one-twos and pushing the ball forward whenever possible, it will be fascinating to watch him with his new teammates like Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah who are always looking for the ball for forward runs. He also pairs this with his confidence in possession. Keita is a tactically flexible midfielder who can be a valuable asset for Liverpool when given time to shine.

Fabinho

Standing at 6 ft 2 in tall, Fabinho is fast, strong and very agile on the ball. He can withhold most oncoming attacks with his physicality and strength which can be helpful in defending against counterattacks. Formerly a right-back, he remodelled himself as a defensive midfielder during his early Monaco days. He can be the answer to Liverpool’s crucial link between attack and defence at a time when the Anfield team have had plaguing problems in that area. His balance will also be useful for the team with Naby Keita as his midfield partner who is a brilliant team player. So, apparently assuming Naby Keita plays with him, Fabinho is possibly the best option for Liverpool in the defensive midfield position.

Alisson Becker

The world record fee that Liverpool has paid for the goalkeeper reflects the importance of the position. After some lacklustre displays from both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius, Jurgen Klopp has ultimately decided to break the bank and pursue a high-class goalkeeper with the pedigree to decide matches when needed. With the brilliant passing of the ball and excellent ball control, Alisson is the goalkeeper Klopp has always wanted at Liverpool. He also has a brilliant shot-stopping ability. That is why he is being regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in all of Europe.