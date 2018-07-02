Reports: Liverpool to make an irresistible offer for Real Madrid star

Sarthak Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 1.89K // 02 Jul 2018, 23:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Asensio is one of the best young footballers in the world

What's the rumor?

Liverpool have been linked with various forwards as they look to bolster their forward line and add some depth and quality on the wings. Currently, they have no cover for both Salah and Mane on the wings.

In an ambitious move, Liverpool are targetting Real Madrid youngster Marco Asensio who has been tipped by many to be a future superstar

According to Marca, Liverpool are prepared to not only make a huge bid for him but also make him one of their best paid players.

In case you didn't know...

Marco Asensio is just 22 years old and in the 2016/17 season he made his breakthrough under former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and since then he hasn't looked back.

He is a big game player and right now is one of the most promising youngsters in world football, considered to be a future Ballon d'Or contender as well.

The heart of the matter

Liverpool are looking to challenge for major trophies under Jurgen Klopp and they will need attacking reinforcements. For this, they are targeting Real Madrid's Marco Asensio. But they know it will be difficult to prise him away from the Bernabeu.

Thus they are offering him the chance to be one of the top earners at the club and make him their poster boy.

Rumour Rating: 7/10

Liverpool were doing very well in the transfer window before the Nabil Fekir mishap and it seems they want to make a statement by signing Asensio.

Also, they haven't signed anyone as a replacement for Coutinho. In such early stages of the transfer window, it seems unlikely that they could get Asensio, but it seems that they have made the Real Madrid star their primary target.

Video

What's next?

Asensio may be the first choice for Liverpool, but they know that it will be difficult to get him. If they manage to sign him it will be great for the Reds. But if they fail they will have time to move for other targets as well.