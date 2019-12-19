Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal monitoring Lille striker Victor Osimhen

Vishal Subramanian

Lille OSC v Chelsea FC: Group H - UEFA Champions League

According to Sky Sports News, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs keeping tabs on Lille striker Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian striker has been one of the revelations of the season and has taken the Ligue 1 by storm, scoring 12 goals and registering 4 assists in 23 appearances since joining the club this summer.

Osinhem arrived in France as an unknown commodity, after scoring 19 goals in his solitary season with Belgian club Charleroi and has burst on to the scene since making a move to Lille, where he has impressed in domestic competitions as well as the Champions League. The 20-year-old was singled out for praise by Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, after the two sides faced each other in the group stages of football's biggest club competition.

"Osimhen was very impressive, it was a very difficult match for our defenders. He is fast and strong. I wish him a great career.”

The 20-year-old was brought in to fill the void left by Nicolas Pepe, who joined Arsenal for a record-breaking fee of £72 million and has slotted in seamlessly in place of the Ivorian attacker, making a name for himself as one of the most potent attackers in the country. The likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham are believed to be following his progress closely and it remains to be seen if the Premier League giants make a move for the striker in the January transfer window.

