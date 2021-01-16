Reports - Liverpool and Tottenham are interested in signing Real Madrid defender 

Premier League giants Liverpool and Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid defender Eder Militao. Real Madrid are reportedly keen to part ways with the player as he has become an outcast after falling out of favor under Zinedine Zidane.

According to the Daily Mail, Militao is on Jose Mourinho's shortlist of targets for Tottenham. Liverpool have already expressed an interest in the Brazilian as they look to bolster their defense in January after the long-term injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Eder Militao joined Real Madrid from Porto in the summer of 2019, in a deal worth €50 million. The 22-year-old was Real Madrid's most-expensive defensive signing in the club's history.

The player, however, failed to settle in Spain and has been starved of regular playing time. Since joining the Spanish giants, he has played as little as 225 minutes of football. He has played two games in the La Liga and one in the Champions League.

Militao has been unable to displace Sergio Ramos or Raphael Varane at the heart of Real Madrid's defence and has been limited to appearances in cup competitions.

Real Madrid are now eager to offload the player in January. They are even willing to send him out on loan for the rest of the season, so that he may get some minutes under his belt, which will increase his transfer value.

Liverpool and Tottenham have reportedly enquired about the defender's availability and will reportedly be joined in the race for Militao by German giants Bayern Munich.

A Liverpool move would suit Eder Militao more than one to Tottenham

Real Madrid CF v CD Leganes - La Liga

Liverpool are desperate to sign a center-back in January as they have been dealing with a massive injury crisis in recent months. Jurgen Klopp has had to play the likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson at center-back in recent weeks but will look to resolve that issue by signing a defender in January.

The Reds would prefer to sign Militao on loan, rather than take the risk of spending a large sum of money on a player that has barely played football.

Jose Mourinho is also keen on Militao now that news has spread about his availability. Tottenham, however, might not possess the finances to sign the Brazilian defender. Eder will also find it difficult to make Tottenham's starting XI as he will be competing with the likes of Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, and Davinson Sanchez.