    Liverpool Transfer News: 35 million for Donnarumma, no move for Fekir yet and more - May 22, 2018

    All the Liverpool transfer updates in one place!

    Rupin K
    ANALYST
    News 22 May 2018, 21:52 IST
    2.35K

    2018 Liverpool FC Media Day Ahead of Champions League Final May 21st
    Jurgen Klopp will be eager to get an upgrade on his current goalkeepers

    Liverpool want Gianluigi Donnarumma for 35 million plus a player

    Liverpool, who have not found their ideal goalkeeping option in either Simon Mignolet or Loris Karius this season, have been trying to get a new name onboard in the ongoing transfer window.

    According to reports from Daily Star, the Reds are willing to pay €35 million plus a player in exchange for Gianluigi Donnarumma, AC Milan's star goalkeeper.

    The Italian's agents have been in touch with representatives from Anfield, and the teenage sensation might decide to move to the Premier League for a chance of playing under Jurgen Klopp.

    Liverpool yet to make a move for Nabil Fekir

    Lyon President, Jean-Michal Aulas, revealed in his conversation with SFR Sport, that he has not had any interaction with Liverpool over Nabil Fekir's transfer.

    "There has been no contact with Liverpool or any other club, so we haven't discussed the future. I know that Nabil, now that we have qualified for the Champions League, would really like to stay, so we will discuss things calmly," he said.

    Aulas was full of praise for his player, saying, "Nabil has magnificently learnt the right to go to Russia with France, which gives him an even higher standing. For the moment, nothing is done. You will have to be very, very rich to sign him this year."

    Borussia Monchengladbach behind Rhian Brewster

    Though Liverpool are angry over Borussia Monchengladbach's approach to sign their 18-year-old talent, Rhian Brewster, and have threatened to report them to FIFA, the Bundesliga side have continued their pursuit of the striker, as reported by the Express.

    The teenager has rejected professional contract offers from the Reds so far, wanting to explore his options outside the Premier League.

    Brewster has also attracted interest from RB Leipzig, and might end up making a move to the Bundesliga before the commencement of the next season.

    Liverpool Football Nabil Fekir Gianluigi Donnarumma Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Liverpool Transfer News
