Liverpool not interested Rabiot deal, Klopp targets Martins and more Liverpool news 

Welcome to the Liverpool transfer roundup of the day! With a busy summer over on Merseyside the rumours about January transfers are already starting up, with news rele about three players today.

With the investment in the squad this summer, Klopp will be sure to want to strengthen again in 2019 to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea and to help Liverpool win their first Premier League title.

Gomez in contract talks?

According to the Mirror, Liverpool are in talks to extend the contract of defender Joe Gomez.

Tom Hopkins reports that the 21-year-old, who only signed a new deal last season, could be given a wage boost after showing huge potential at the start of this season.

The youngster started for Gareth Southgate's England team last night in front of Manchester City's Kyle Walker, and Liverpool are looking to secure his playing services for longer than the current agreed four years. The Mirror report that Gomez is close to agreeing terms with the club, and is happy at Anfield.

Klopp targets Martins

According to the Daily Star, Jurgen Klopp is keen to sign Athletico Madrid player Gelson Martins. The player only arrived at Atletico on a free a few weeks ago after ending his contract with Sporting Lisbon following an attack on the training ground.

Steve Millar writes that even with Livepool spending big in the transfer market this summer, along with a host of other Premier League clubs which include Spurs, Everton and Chelsea, the Reds have been keeping tabs on the winger's availability.

The young Portuguese international is valued at £30m, a bargain in today's market. Premier League teams are sure to keep this player watched closely.

Liverpool don't want Rabiot

Liverpool have ended speculation that they are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The controversial 23-year-old has refused to sign a new deal at PSG and will be out of contract at the end of the season. Earlier this week it was reported that Jurgen Klopp had approached PSG to enquire about the Frenchman's services, who is valued at €50m.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Anfield board have refused the claims and say that Klopp has not contacted anyone in Paris. The Reds manager is reportedly pleased with his midfield after the signings of Fabinho and Naby Keita this summer, as well as the performances of his other players.