Liverpool Transfer News: AC Milan looking to sign Liverpool defender

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 321 // 12 Jun 2019, 07:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dejan Lovren has found himself on the bench on more occasions than one after going down the pecking order in the Liverpool centre back position.

What's the news?

AC Milan are looking to sign Croatian and Liverpool centre back Dejan Lovren.

In case you didn't know

AC Milan are undergoing big changes to their management, with Marco Giampaolo set to be named their new manager after club legend Gennaro Gattuso left the team.

The Rossoneri are undergoing big changes on and off the field, with Frederic Massara expected to be announced as the new sporting director.

Croatian and Milan legend Zvonimir Boban is also expected to join the Milan resurgence once FIFA approves his resignation as the Deputy Secretary-General of world footballs governing body

The heart of the matter

According to renowned Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, AC Milan are looking to sign Liverpool centre back Dejan Lovren.

The report has linked the Croatian international with a move to San Siro, as AC Milan are looking to sign a replacement for the departing Cristian Zapata.

The 29-year-old joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2014 and has found himself far down the pecking order at Anfield, with England international Joe Gomez ahead of him, whilst Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk have been deployed as Jurgen Klopp's first choice centre-backs.

Lovren had one of the best phases in his career last year as he helped Liverpool to the 2018 Champions League final as well as helping his national side Croatia to their first-ever appearance in a FIFA World Cup final.

What's next

Dejan Lovren will not be the only signing to join San Siro at the end of the transfer window, with AC Milan legend's Paolo Maldini's meeting with football agent Giuseppe Rosi fuelling rumors of more players arriving at the Milan outfit.