×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool Transfer News: AC Milan looking to sign Liverpool defender

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Rumors
321   //    12 Jun 2019, 07:50 IST


Dejan Lovren has found himself on the bench on more occasions than one after going down the pecking order in the Liverpool centre back position.
Dejan Lovren has found himself on the bench on more occasions than one after going down the pecking order in the Liverpool centre back position.

What's the news?

AC Milan are looking to sign Croatian and Liverpool centre back Dejan Lovren.

In case you didn't know

AC Milan are undergoing big changes to their management, with Marco Giampaolo set to be named their new manager after club legend Gennaro Gattuso left the team.

The Rossoneri are undergoing big changes on and off the field, with Frederic Massara expected to be announced as the new sporting director.

Croatian and Milan legend Zvonimir Boban is also expected to join the Milan resurgence once FIFA approves his resignation as the Deputy Secretary-General of world footballs governing body

The heart of the matter

According to renowned Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, AC Milan are looking to sign Liverpool centre back Dejan Lovren.

The report has linked the Croatian international with a move to San Siro, as AC Milan are looking to sign a replacement for the departing Cristian Zapata.

The 29-year-old joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2014 and has found himself far down the pecking order at Anfield, with England international Joe Gomez ahead of him, whilst Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk have been deployed as Jurgen Klopp's first choice centre-backs.

Lovren had one of the best phases in his career last year as he helped Liverpool to the 2018 Champions League final as well as helping his national side Croatia to their first-ever appearance in a FIFA World Cup final.


What's next

Dejan Lovren will not be the only signing to join San Siro at the end of the transfer window, with AC Milan legend's Paolo Maldini's meeting with football agent Giuseppe Rosi fuelling rumors of more players arriving at the Milan outfit.


Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football AC Milan Football Dejan Lovren Paolo Maldini Liverpool Transfer News AC Milan Transfer News
Advertisement
Most iconic Liverpool FC chants
RELATED STORY
The Liverpool reject who could help Klopp next season
RELATED STORY
5 top footballers and their second most favourite sports
RELATED STORY
10 famous 'One-club men' in football
RELATED STORY
7 players who celebrated after scoring against their former clubs
RELATED STORY
6 milestone transfers in football history
RELATED STORY
6 defining moments from Steven Gerrard's Liverpool career
RELATED STORY
Top 10 free transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
5 best midfield bargains of the 21st Century
RELATED STORY
Top 10 most iconic passes that changed football matches
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us