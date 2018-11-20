Liverpool transfer news and rumours: Genuine interest on Pulisic, update on Fekir and more – 20th November 2018

Hello and welcome to the daily Liverpool transfer round-up for the day!

Over the last twenty-four hours, many rumours have been rubbished and some have intensified by the reliable publications. The Reds are unlikely to make any incomings in the January according to the Liverpool echo journalist James Pearce. Despite making those statements before, the Reds have made some signings within leaking anything to the media.

Liverpool have already been monitoring some players already as they plan to strengthen their side even more. It is inevitable to see them strengthen the side by buying a backup striker and central attacking midfielder.

#1 Klopp loves Christian Pulisic and the American could be Philippe Coutinho's replacement

According to the Merseyside outlet Liverpool Echo, Jurgen Klopp is reportedly eyeing a deal for the winger Christian Pulisic during the upcoming summer transfer window. The USA international was promoted to the first team by the German at Borussia Dortmund.

The 20-year-old has not hit the heights he is expected under the new manager Lucien Favre, who is preferring the young Jadon Sancho. Borussia Dortmund Director Michael Zorc said that the USA international will not move in the winter transfer window. However, anything around 40 million would be sufficient to get the young winger with both Liverpool and Chelsea keen.

#2 Liverpool are unlikely to go back for Lyon Skipper Nabil Fekir

Liverpool were so close to securing a move for Lyon Skipper last summer, but the French international failed the medical. Albeit, it is understood that the Reds doctors were not happy with how his ACL rehabilitation was dealt with.

Lyon Skipper's contract ends in 2020 and he has reportedly turned down two contract renewals. He could be available for a cut-price move next summer which could interest Jurgen Klopp who is a huge fan of Nabik Fekir. However, the Reds remain adamant that they will not go back for the French international.

Liverpool echo journalist James Pearce said it would be more realistic to see Christian Pulisic in the Liverpool Red than Nabil Fekir.

#3 Fabinho is going nowhere

There has been some bizarre news about Fabinho leaving Liverpool for Juventus or AC Milan after just 6 months into his new life at Merseyside. But, the story has been rubbished by Liverpool echo who intend to say that the German sees him as part of long-term plans.

The Brazilian international has been slowly brought into his groove after shifting Ligue 1 for the Premier League in the summer. The defensive midfielder made his first start against Cardiff City, which was followed by the away game against Arsenal. He is slowly starting to turn the tide at Merseyside along with Naby Keita.

#4 No interest on Luka Jovic

Reports emerged from Bild that Liverpool are willing to buy Luka Jovic from Benfica who see him as a backup for Roberto Firmino. However, Neil Jones, who works for Goal has denied those reports about making a potential move for the forward who has been on stellar form with Eintracht Frankfurt this term.

The Reds already have Daniel Sturridge, Dominic Solanke and Divock Origi at disposal in the strike force. Additionally, youngster Rhian Brewster in next in the line as he knocks on the door of the first team.

#5 Liverpool happy to let Nathaniel Clyne, Lazar Markovic and Divock Origi leave in the winter transfer window

Nathaniel Clyne has barely played over the last 18 months following the emergence of Trent Alexander-Arnold. The 27-year is on the shopping list along with Lazar Markovic and Divock Origi who are struggling for game time under Jurgen Klopp.

The Serbian International agreed to move to the Belgian outfit Anderlecht in the summer window, but the deal collapsed in the 11th hour. On the other hand, Nathaniel Clyne is eyed by the one-time Premier League champions Leicester City in the winter transfer window. Anything around 10 million should be enough to seal the English right-back. Additionally, Liverpool are demanding 20 million for the Belgian striker Divock Origi.

