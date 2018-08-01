Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Liverpool Transfer News: Klopp ready two sell goalkeeping duo, Reds can take price-cut for striker, and more - August 01, 2018

Rupin Kale
ANALYST
Feature
1.38K   //    01 Aug 2018, 22:42 IST

Blackburn Rovers v Liverpool - Pre-Season Friendly
Jurgen Klopp has been a busy man in the summer transfer window

Liverpool prepared to sell two goalkeepers this summer

According to reports from the Mirror, Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp, is ready to let go off both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius in the summer transfer window.

The Reds acquired the services of Brazilian international, Alisson Becker, from Roma last month and are now looking to sign non-league goalkeeper, Kai McKenznie-Lyle, over the next few days.

If that transfer does go through, the Reds might let go of their first and second-choice keepers from the 2018-19 season to manage their funds in the ongoing transfer market.

Divock Origi might be sold on a price cut

According to a report from Turkishfootball.com, the Reds are ready to sell their striker, Divock Origi, to Fenerbahce with a haircut on his original price tag of £26 million this summer. However, the only stipulation from the Reds is for the Turkish club to sign him on a permanent deal.

The Belgian footballer has just one year remaining on his contract, and it seems as if Liverpool are looking to cash in on him, so as to avail funds for the remainder of their transfer business this season.

Christian Pulisic still a possibility

According to reports from the Mirror, Borussia Dortmund midfielder, Christian Pulisic, will definitely be sold by the Bundesliga club this summer, in case he refuses to sign a contract extension with them.

The US international has been linked heavily with a move to Anfield over the past few weeks. The fact that Dortmund will not shy away from selling him might work in Liverpool's favour, as they try and bolster their threatening attack with yet another signing.

However, it remains to see if the Reds are able to generate the funds for this talented youngster, who is valued at €67 million in the current market.

Rupin Kale
ANALYST
Link to my main profile: https://www.sportskeeda.com/profile/rupin-kale
