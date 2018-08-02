Liverpool Transfer News: Reds look to sign Dortmund star in advance, fringe players to be sold, and more - August 02, 2018

Jurgen Klopp has been a busy man this summer

Reds look to agree to future deal with Christian Pulisic

According to reports from Team Talk, Liverpool is looking to sign Borussia Dortmund forward, Christian Pulisic, a year in advance, following the blueprint to their deal with Naby Keita last season.

The attacking midfielder, who is currently valued at £62 million, has been on the radar of multiple European giants this summer. It will be interesting to see if the Reds manage to acquire his services next season while averting interest from those clubs at the same time.

Middlesbrough and West Brom in pursuit on Liverpool starlet

English clubs, Middlesbrough and West Brom, have been handed a boost in their interest of Liverpool winger, Sheyi Ojo after the Reds boss confirmed that the youngster will be sent out in loan once again this season.

“Here it is a little bit difficult, especially for the offensive players. Ojo played a fantastic pre-season, really good and confident technically, really strong, improved a lot in tactical things and his attitude was great," said Jurgen Klopp, to the Liverpool official website.

"For me, he is a no-brainer, to be honest, and I think that will happen. It makes sense for him to go on loan. That’s how it is for a few of the others," he added.

Reds ready to sell Danny Ings to Crystal Palace

According to reports from Read Crystal Palace, Liverpool are willing to let Danny Ings move to Crystal Palace on a permanent deal this summer.

The Reds' attack has already been bolstered in the ongoing transfer market, and the club is now interested in cashing in on the fringe players of the squad.

The 26-year-old, who fits in this category, and might very well make his way to Selhurst Park before the window shuts later this month.

