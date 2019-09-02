Liverpool Transfer News: Bobby Duncan set to join Fiorentina on a permanent deal

Bobby Duncan is close to joining Fiorentina from Liverpool on a permanent deal.

What's the story?

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool forward, Bobby Duncan is close to joining Fiorentina on a permanent deal.

In case you didn't know...

Duncan was surrounded by controversies recently after his agent accused Liverpool of 'mentally bullying and destroying' his client.

Agent Saif Rubie claimed that the young striker, who is the cousin of the Reds' former captain Steven Gerrard, has been forced to stay at Anfield against his will.

However, Liverpool have described the allegations to be baseless and also vowed to continue working privately with Duncan and his representatives to find a solution in the best interests of all parties involved.

The heart of the matter...

According to reports, Liverpool have agreed terms with Fiorentina to sell youngster Bobby Duncan for £2 million with a 20% sell-on clause. He will now fly to Florence to discuss personal terms and undergo a medical.

The 18-year-old joined the Reds from Manchester City in 2018 and was the club's top goalscorer (32 goals) for the U-18 category last season. The England youth international also featured in the Reds' pre-season win over Tranmere Rovers this summer but he did not play a competitive game for the club.

The Merseysiders rejected the Italian side's approach to take Duncan on loan earlier in the transfer window as they thought the offer to be just tantamount to trial, which represented no value for the player or the club.

Danish Superliga side FC Nordsjaelland were also keen to sign the talented youngster but they saw their approach rebuffed by the reigning European Champions last month.

What's next?

Liverpool will play Newcastle United at Anfield in their next Premier League fixture after the international break. Meanwhile, Fiorentina are scheduled to play against Juventus on September 15.

The European transfer window will close later today and both clubs will be looking to conclude the deal before that.