Liverpool Transfer News: Chelsea in race for Pulisic, Real in talks with Salah and more - May 29

All the Liverpool transfer updates in one place!

Jurgen Klopp will be looking to add depth to Liverpool's squad this summer

PL clubs tussle for Christian Pulisic

According to reports from the Express, Borussia Dortmund forward, Christian Pulisic, who has been pursued by Premier League giants like Liverpool and Tottenham this summer, has now attracted attention from Chelsea as well.

The Belgian striker has been impressive for Dortmund this summer, and thus, is a prime target for the Blues, considering the uncertainty over the futures of Willian and Eden Hazard at the club next season.

The teenager is valued at £50 million Euros in the current transfer market and the reports about his potential move to England have rathered fire consistently over the last couple of days.

Real Madrid to make an offer for Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah, who has been a prime transfer target for Real Madrid this season, will soon get a huge offer from the La Liga club, according to reports from a Spanish media outlet, Don Balon.

The story further claims that the Los Blancos have formally opened talks with the Egyptian's representatives over his transfer to Spain this summer.

However, it also adds that they will only accelerate their efforts to sign the Liverpool forward if Gareth Bale leaves Madrid in the ongoing transfer window.

The Welsh star scored a brace against Liverpool in the Champions League final last week, playing a pivotal role in Real's triumph on the day.

Liverpool to announce their second signing soon

After officially completing the transfer of Fabinho from Monaco to Anfield yesterday, the Reds are set to announce another signing very soon, according to journalist Matt Critchley.

"Expect at least one more arrival at Liverpool this week after Fabinho's move from Monaco was confirmed earlier tonight," he posted on his official Twitter handle. With reports flying about Jurgen Klopp's interest in signing two more attackers this summer, a new forward might just be making his way to Merseyside this week.