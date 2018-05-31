Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Liverpool Transfer News: Chelsea might hijack Liverpool deal, setback on Zaha pursuit and more - May 31, 2018

All the Liverpool transfer updates in one place!

Rupin K
ANALYST
News 31 May 2018, 23:03 IST
4.01K

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League
Will Jurgen Klopp be able to sign Alisson before the Blues?

Chelsea might make a swoop for Alisson

After failing to find a top-class candidate for their first-team in both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius, Liverpool have been linked with many elite goalkeepers in the last couple of weeks. One of the prime players in their radar is Roma goalkeeper Alisson, who seems to have gathered considerable interest from the Reds in the ongoing transfer window.

However, according to reports from the Express, Chelsea might hijack Liverpool's deal with the Brazilian, as it seems like Thibaut Couritious might leave Stamford Bridge this summer. The Belgian apparently wants to return to the La Liga, and might very well be seen donning the Real Madrid jersey next season.

Liverpool to accelerate their efforts of signing Nabil Fekir

Lyon forward, Nabil Fekir, has been one of the main transfer targets for Jurgen Klopp this season. The Frenchman has impressed thoroughly in the previous season and consequently, has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield over the last few months.

According to reports from the Daily Mirror, Liverpool have intensified their efforts to get Fekir on board and if things go as planned, they will end up reaching an agreement with him over the next ten days.

Setback on the Wilfried Zaha move

Liverpool, along with many other PL clubs, are said to be interested in getting Cyrstal Palace striker, Wilfried Zaha, on board in the ongoing transfer window. However, according to a recent story from the Guardian, Palace will soon offer a contract extension to the Ivory Coast forward in an attempt to seal his services for next season.

Apart from Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham have also shown interest in signing the 25-year-old this summer, so as to add his pace and dynamism to their forward line.

Premier League 2017-18 Liverpool Football Wilfried Zaha Alisson Becker Jurgen Klopp Football Transfer News Liverpool Transfer News
