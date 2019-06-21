Liverpool Transfer News: European clubs line up bids for young prospect Rafael Camacho

Tom Ward FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Rumors 61 // 21 Jun 2019, 19:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool - Emirates FA Cup Third Round

What's the story?

Sporting Lisbon and Schalke are targeting a move for Liverpool prodigy Rafael Camacho according to Sky Sports.

In case you didn't know...

The Portuguese youngster joined Liverpool's highly-rated academy from Manchester City after a successful trial. Camacho made his first-team debut in a 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers before coming off the bench in a 4-3 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The 19-year-old made 1 appearance for Portugal U18, scoring 2 goals in the process. He is an attacking all-rounder and can cover any position across the frontline which makes him a valuable asset to any team.

The heart of the matter

The rising star is hungry for first-team football after a frustrating start to his professional career and is reluctant to extend his contract with the Merseyside club, which has one year left on it.

Sporting initially attempted to resign their former youth player in January but talks fell through after Jurgen Klopp refused to let go of the starlet.

Schalke are also interested in signing Camacho, having recently unveiled former Huddersfield boss David Wagner as their new boss. Wagner is a close friend of Klopp and the German side are hoping to use their friendship to their advantage.

Schalke signed Jonjoe Kenny from Everton last week and rising star Rabbi Matondo from Manchester City back in January.

Liverpool ended the 2018-2019 season by lifting the coveted Champions League trophy. The Reds are reportedly happy to let Camacho leave and are looking to cash in on the wantaway teen, adding a sell-on clause to any potential deal.

What's next?

Camacho only made two appearances under Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool aren't short of attacking options. The Portugal U18 international could prove to be one that got away if he fulfills his potential.