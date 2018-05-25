Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Liverpool Transfer News: Fekir move after UCL, Can to Juventus and more - May 25

    All the Liverpool transfer updates in one place!

    Rupin K
    ANALYST
    Rumors 25 May 2018, 22:40 IST
    1.35K

    France Soccer Team - press conference
    Will the Lyon midfielder move to Anfield this summer?

    Liverpool to accelerate efforts for Nabil Fakir after UCL final

    Liverpool, who will play the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid at Kiev on Saturday (May 26), will amplify their efforts of signing Nabil Fekir this summer, according to reports from The Guardian.

    The Reds haven't really replaced Philippe Coutinho since his move to Barcelona this January, have identified the Frenchman as their main target in the upcoming transfer window. The midfielder has been valued at 61 million Euros today, and Lyon can certainly push up his price to 70 million in today's market, which will be inflated thanks to the FIFA World Cup that will be hosted in Russia next month.

    Gianluigi Donnarumma valued at 44 million Euros

    19-year-old Gianluigi Donnarumma, who has been linked strongly with a move to Anfield this summer, has been valued at 44 million Euros this summer, according to Spanish media outlet, Don Balon.

    Both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius failed to impress thoroughly in front of the Liverpool goal last season, and Jurgen Klopp has been looking for an upgrade on them in the ongoing transfer window. Donnarumma, though young, comes as a highly-rated keeper from Serie A and the Reds certainly seem like the favourites to sign him this summer.

    Emre Can to sign a five-year deal with Juventus

    German footballer, Emre Can, is set to leave Liverpool to sign a five-year deal with Juventus after the Champions League final, according to reports from The Guardian.

    The midfielder recently rejected to extend his contract at Anfield and since then, has been linked with multiple football clubs over Europe. He seems to have zeroed in on Juventus now and will join the Seria A Champions on a free transfer this summer. It is being reported that Can will earn 5 million Euros per year from the Italian side.



    Liverpool Football Emre Can Nabil Fekir Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Liverpool Transfer News
