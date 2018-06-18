Liverpool Transfer News: Fekir offered to two PL clubs, Xabi gives transfer advice and more - June 18, 2018

All the Liverpool transfer updates in one place!

Liverpool's deal with Fekir collapsed at the last moment

Nabil Fekir offered to Chelsea and Tottenham

Lyon forward, Nabil Fekir, who was extremely close to signing for Liverpool last week, saw his deal with the Reds collapse despite undergoing a medical and choosing a shirt number with the Reds. The Ligue 1 side, though, are looking to sell the Frenchman, and have reportedly opened the transfer doors for Chelsea and Tottenham.

Reports from the Sun claim that Lyon expect at least £66 million in return of his services and since both the clubs are looking for a dynamic attacking midfielder, they might just be tempted to get Fekir on board.

Xabi Alonso urges Liverpool to build squad depth

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder, Xabi Alonso, believes that the Reds have made unbelievable progress recently, but need to focus on squad depth to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

"It’s unbelievable, what they have achieved. And not just their result of reaching the final, the way they have been able to build an idea of how they want to play,” Alonso said in an interview with the official Liverpool website.

“From this strong base, now they have to continue building, adapting and improving. I think that’s very important, that they have at this moment, this idea about the team, about how they want to play,” he added.

Liverpool interested in Porto defender

According to Portuguese media outlet, A Bola, Porto left-back, Alex Telles, has caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp and may very well be pursued by Liverpool in the ongoing summer transfer window. The 25-year-old, who has a release clause of £35 million, was also being monitored by Chelsea, Tottenham, and Juventus last season.

However, Anfield seems to be more likely a destination for the Brazilian right now, where he might contest with Andy Robertson for a place in the starting XI of the Reds.