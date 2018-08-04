Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Liverpool Transfer News: 5 players can leave club this summer, Reds look to sign Besiktas defender, and more - August 04, 2018

Rupin Kale
ANALYST
Rumors
1.48K   //    04 Aug 2018, 22:35 IST

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
Jurgen Klopp is ready to offload multiple players before the closure of the summer transfer window

5 Liverpool players can exit the club this summer

According to famous football journalist, David Maddock, Liverpool might be letting go of as many as five players in the ongoing transfer window. The club has made few major signings this summer, and Maddock reports that there will be no further addition to the squad.

The players who might leave the club before the transfer window shuts next week include goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, strikers Divock Origi and Danny Ings, winger Sheyi Ojo, and midfielder Marko Grujic. The journalist further said that some of them might also be sent out on a loan spell.

Setback in Christian Pulisic pursuit

American forward, Christian Pulisic, has been on the radar of the Reds and has been linked with a move to Anfield for quite some time now. Furthermore, multiple media reports confirmed Liverpool's interest in the 19-year-old from Borussia Dortmund.

However, according to recent reports from the Daily Mail, the Bundesliga side are not ready to sell Pulisic and say that he is not for sale this summer. Dortmund's refusal to sell the forward has effectively complicated matters for Liverpool, who might have to break the bank once again to get them to budge on their stance.

Liverpool hold unofficial talks with Besiktas

According to reports from Turkish publication, Milliyet, Liverpool have held unofficial talks with Besiktas over the potential transfer of Croatian defender, Domagoj Vida, in the ongoing window.

The 29-year-old put in a strong performance for the national team in the World Cup earlier this year, where Croatia surpassed expectations to reach the final of the tournament. Liverpool could be keen on getting the defender on board, so as to rekindle the partnership between him and his compatriot, Dejan Lovren.

Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Simon Mignolet Christian Pulisic Jurgen Klopp Football Transfer News Liverpool Transfer News
